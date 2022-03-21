'Mali was there. You didn’t understand it': Bumrah pulls Pollard's leg in nets; Jayawardene comes up with epic response

Record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have begun their preparations for the upcoming season with stars fine-tuning their skills in the nets. The franchise has put up a 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp in Navi Mumbai and their skipper Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have also joined the team after moving from Team India bio-bubble. (Also Read | 'We feel it won't be right for Taskin Ahmed to take part in IPL': BCB official)

Bumrah, who will be seen in a pivotal role as Mumbai launch quest for the sixth title, was spotted bowling to young South African batter Dewald Brevis in the nets. All-rounder Kieron Pollard was on the non-striker's end when the Indian got into a hilarious exchange with the veteran.

Pollard was motivating Brevis for his batting display when Bumrah said, "When I was young, I don’t remember words of encouragement coming from the non-striker’s end.” Head coach Mahela Jayawardene also joined the fun and chipped in with, "Mali (Lasith Malinga) was there. You didn’t understand it." The Sri Lankan's jibe was enough to make everyone burst into laughter.

During his 12-year stint at Mumbai Indians, Malinga was part of the team's four of the five IPL title triumphs. He also formed a lethal partnership with Bumrah, who entered the international arena through impressive performances in the T20 league.

Talking about Brevis, the South African batting sensation was picked up by Mumbai Indians for a sum of ₹3 crore in the recent mega auctions. The 18-year-old batter has been nicknamed 'Baby AB' for his resemblance to de Villiers' playing style.

Brevis scored 506 runs in the recent U-19 World Cup, the most in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record of 505 runs in the 2004 edition.

Brevis earlier had said that he's looking forward to sharing the dressing room with India and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who is currently leading the Indian team as well. He was also excited to face the pace duo of Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the MI nets.

"I would love to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma. He is a wonderful batter, smokes the bowlers and I have seen him rise through the ranks over the years," Brevis had said.

"I am grateful that both Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are on the team. I think it will be tougher to face Bumrah, I have seen him bowl live at Supersport Park (in Centurion) for India against South Africa and it is surreal that I will be facing him in the nets soon."