IPL 2022: Jos Buttler reveals whether he would 'allow' Ashwin to 'Mankad' batters as Rajasthan Royals captain

The Rajasthan Royals have made a strong start to the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League. The side, led by Sanju Samson, is currently third in the league table with four wins in six matches. Royals' opening batter Jos Buttler has been in incredible form since the beginning of the season, and is currently the holder of the Orange Cap with 375 runs including two centuries. Among bowlers, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have also shined for the side, as the Royals look the team to beat this season. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Ahead of the tournament, there were significant eyeballs on the prospect of Buttler and Ashwin sharing the dressing room, thanks to their rather rough history in the tournament. In the 2019 edition of the tournament, Ashwin had run Buttler out in the middle of his bowling stride – a mode of dismissal more commonly known as ‘Mankad’.

While both players have delivered consistent performances for the side so far, Buttler still remains fairly against Mankad.

During a recent conversation on ESPNCricinfo, Buttler was asked if he captained Ashwin, would he have allowed the off-spinner to use ‘Mankad’ – to which the English star replied, “No.”

Funnily, when the interviewer further asked if Ashwin would listen to Buttler, the Royals star said, “No” before bursting into laughter.

Later on Friday, Chahal's bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in IPL.

With current ‘Orange’ and ‘Purple’ cap holders in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer. On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini Covid-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

