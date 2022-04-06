IPL 2022, KKR Predicted XI vs MI: Pat Cummins available, toss-up between Sam Billings and Tim Southee

IPL 2022, KKR Predicted XI vs MI: After ending the previous edition as the runners-up, Kolkata Knight Riders have kicked-off the fresh campaign on a strong note. The franchise under new leader Shreyas Iyer have won two of the three matches they've played and will look to maintain the same form when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Heading into the game, KKR would be aware of the threats the opposition possess. And likewise Mumbai too would be wary about KKR's form, who currently sit at the second spot on the points table.

As KKR look to sustain their winning momentum, here is what their Playing XI could look like against MI.

Venkatesh Iyer: The dip in Venkatesh Iyer's form maybe a sign of worry for the Kolkata franchise as he has just managed 29 runs from three outings. However, apart from opening the innings Iyer also brings the all-round option on the table, which makes him a must in the playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane perfectly fits in the KKR playing XI, owing to his experience and the ability to open the innings. In fact if the red-ball player starts living up to his reputation, this could well be a breakthrough season for the right-handed batter, who would look to return to the national team.

Shreyas Iyer: Well, number three is his favourite position to bat as revealed by himself, Shreyas Iyer has already impressed fans and pundits with his captaincy skills. Now it's time for the star middle-order batter to get back into runs. He has so far managed 59 runs from the three outings, with 26 being his highest score.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana can play the anchor role in the middle-order and possesses all the talents to do so. Over the years he has impressed most with his outings in IPL, which also helped him break into the national team.

Sheldon Jackson: If anyone who has impressed the most behind the wickets this season it has been Sheldon Jackson. The wicketkeeper-batter will now look to add more value to the side with his bat.

Andre Russell: Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings have already witnessed the wrath the Russell storm can bring and on Wednesday evening Mumbai will hope that they don't have to endure one.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another classic Windies all-rounder, who has time and again went to prove his worth in both the departments of the game. However, he is yet to fire big with the bat yet but his contribution with the ball has been an exemplary one. The spinner has maintained an economy of under 5 in the three matches the franchise have played so far.

Pat Cummins: The Australia Test captain has completed his three-day quarantine and is available for selection. He walks into the KKR XI which might mean that Sam Billings despite his notable contributions in the previous games may have to sit out of this one due to the team combination.

Varun Chakravarthy: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had an off outing against RCB, which KKR lost by three wickets. However, the franchise will back the spinner in the clash against MI and hope he stands up to the task.

Umesh Yadav: The Indian pacer has been one of the most standout performer of IPL 2022. Impressing everyone with his pace and length, Yadav is KKR's leading wicket-taker with eight scalps from three matches.

Tim Southee: The Kiwi quick along with Umesh Yadav form a deadly pair at the top as it was witnessed against in the match against RCB.