KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's struggling 5-time champions look to bounce back against buoyant KKR
- KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai will be hoping for improvements in their bowling attack as they chase their first win of the season. Follow live score and updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians here.
KKR vs MI, 2022 IPL Score: Mumbai Indians have looked like anything but the Indian Premier League's most successful team of all time this season, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face Kolkata Knight Riders, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Mumbai's bowling attack has been found wanting the most in their two defeats and, having stuck to the same players for the first two games, we may see some changes being brought in that department for this game.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 06, 2022 05:44 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Will we get a glimpse of Jackson the big-hitter
Sheldon Jackson has been earning rave reviews for his extraordinary wicketkeeping skills, although that may not have come as too much of a surprise for those who have been keeping an eye on the Indian domestic circuit. Such fans would also know that Jackson has been a run-machine for a long time and KKR head coach Brendon McCullum, who knows a thing or two about big-hitting, said that Jackson's hitting ability is second only to Russell. We are guaranteed to see some quick work from Jackson in front of the stumps and the KKR fans would surely be hoping that he does the same in front of them as well.
-
Apr 06, 2022 05:41 PM IST
KKR vs MI: The Dre Russ danger
Russell took some time to take off against PBKS but once he did, there was no looking back. The big Jamaican smashed an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls, hitting as many as 8 sixes and just two fours. Mumbai's bowling attack is lacking confidence but one can expect Bumrah and Mills to be difficult prospects to go after. It will be interesting to see how Russell goes about his business today in the death overs.
-
Apr 06, 2022 05:34 PM IST
KKR vs MI Live Score: Head-to-head
MI have dominated this fixture. In the 29 times that they have faced each other, MI have won a whopping 22 times and KKR only 7. One of those wins for KKR, however, came quite spectacularly in the previous game between the two sides which was the Eliminator of the season. KKR, who were floundering in the bottom half of the table before the start of the second half of the season in the UAE, beat MI by 7 wickets to continue their hot run. They eventually lost to CSK in the final and were denied a third IPL title.
-
Apr 06, 2022 05:15 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live KKR vs MI: The two matches in Pune so far
It seems Pune is bucking the general trend of being advantageous to the chasing side. Dew hasn't played too much of a role and the two matches played this season thus far has ended in wins for the team batting first. Despite this, don't be surprised if the captain winning the toss elects to bowl first anyhow.
-
Apr 06, 2022 04:58 PM IST
KKR vs MI IPL Live score: Cummins returns
It is April 6 and if you remember Cricket Australia's words, you would also realise that the contracted Australian players can play for their IPL squads from today. This means that Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins can play for KKR. It remains to be seen who he will replace though, KKR's bowling attack has been absolutely purring.
-
Apr 06, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: MI's two losses
A feature of MI's two losses have been their bowling simply being unable to restrict the opposition. While in the first match, it was spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams being unable to restrict the DC batters, in the second Basil Thampi, who took three wickets in the first, was sent to all corners of the park by Jos Buttler. Buttler eventually went on to score a century and while MI pulled things back in the later half of the innings, they were left with too much to chase.
-
Apr 06, 2022 04:35 PM IST
KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Today we have two former champions who seem to be on two ends of the form spectrum. KKR come into the match having won both their previous fixtures while MI have lost both. While KKR's bowling attack, led by veterans Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee, seems to be breathing fire at the moment, MI have been undone by teams hooking and pulling and smashing their predominantly young bowlers all over the park. While all this could be put down to MI's tendency to get off to slow starts before running through the tournament like hot knife through butter, the fact remains that a defeat here could make things very tricky indeed for the five-time champions.
'We're working with him. If he improves that, he can take down any opposition'
- Delhi Capitals' assistant coach spoke highly about the Indian player, saying that he has “hardly ever seen” the skills that the DC star possesses.
KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Winless MI face buoyant KKR
- KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai will be hoping for improvements in their bowling attack as they chase their first win of the season. Follow live score and updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians here.
'Being a cricketer, I suffered many things which I don't want my son to face'
- The former Pakistan captain does not want his son to take up cricket as a profession given the mental stress that comes with it.
Shane Watson provides huge update on
- Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson said that the team will have two more players to choose from ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants.
'Glad that we don't have to bowl to Babar Azam anymore': Australia captain
- Such was Babar's dominance throughout the series that Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch said he was “glad” that he visitors won't have to bowl to the prolific right-hander anymore now that the tour is completed.
Rajasthan Royals pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury
IPL 2022: Ex-IND batter highlights biggest roadblock in DK making India return
'He keeps delivering game after game': Smith RCB's 'unsung hero' in IPL 2022
- IPL 2022: While Dinesh Karthik has been on a roll for RCB so far this season, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has singled out someone else as the 'unsung hero' of the franchise and heaped heavy praise on the cricketer.
'Until you improve, we can't make you play': MI youngster on Hardik's strictness
- IPL 2022: MI's 23-year-old youngster recalls how Hardik Pandya's strictness and advice helped him during his early days in the franchise.
WATCH: Dhanashree's animated celebration goes viral after Chahal's stellar show
‘He can bowl six yorkers in an over consistently’: Sam Curran on India pacer
- IPL 2022: Curran, who was a part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Chennai Super Kings squads, said Natarajan is someone who can bowl “six yorkers consistently."
IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
- IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.
Those hours under scorching Mumbai sun paying off for Dinesh Karthik
- A career that began before Dhoni’s is still going strong and RCB are reaping the benefits.
IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma eyes to join elite 10k club against Kolkata Knight Riders
‘Sanju Samson is answerable’: Gavaskar, Shastri slam RR's tactics vs RCB
- IPL 2022: While Sunil Gavaskar criticised Sanju Samson's field placements when Dinesh Karthik was facing Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over, Ravi Shastri did not agree with the wicketkeeper-batter's decision to give Navdeep Saini the 15th over.