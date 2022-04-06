KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's struggling 5-time champions look to bounce back against buoyant KKR

KKR vs MI, 2022 IPL Score: Mumbai Indians have looked like anything but the Indian Premier League's most successful team of all time this season, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face Kolkata Knight Riders, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Mumbai's bowling attack has been found wanting the most in their two defeats and, having stuck to the same players for the first two games, we may see some changes being brought in that department for this game.

