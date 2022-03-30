IPL 2022, KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Shreyas Iyer likely to make one change, star overseas cricketer set to get a game

Under a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders avenged their IPL 2021 final defeat against Chennai Super Kings with a clinical performance in the IPL 2022 opener on Saturday. With a comprehensive six-wicket win, KKR have sounded off alarm bells for the rest of the teams, including their next opponent, Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB, under Faf du Plessis put on over 200 runs on the board, but as it turned out, it was not enough. Heading into the game, KKR would be aware of the batting prowess the opposition possess and likewise, RCB would be cautious of the bowling disposal Iyer has at his arms. As KKR look to sustain their winning momentum, here is what their Playing XI could look like. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

1 Ajinkya Rahane: Released from India’s Test team and picked for his base price of ₹1 crore, Rahane looked like a million bucks during his stay against CSK. Rahane pummelled 44 off 34 balls with six fours and one six and provided a good start to his team. KKR would be hoping him to do the same against a pace-heavy RCB line-up.

2 Venkatesh Iyer: A run a ball 16 against CSK, the all-round option which Venkatesh brings to the team is indispensable. Venkatesh would want to produce a repeat of his heroics last year when KKR takes on RCB in Mumbai

3 Nitish Rana: Rana was brought for ₹8 crore by his previous team and KKR would expect the left-handed batter to prove his worth before it gets too late. A score of 21 off 17 balls wasn’t the worst start but some more runs in the middle order and Rana could do some real damage to the opposition.

4 Shreyas Iyer (Captain): With KKR chasing a 132-run target, captain Shreyas Iyer began IPL 2022 with on a fine note. He remained unbeaten on 20 and saw his team through the finish line. Against RCB, Iyer would be hoping to get some more runs under his belt and would want to outperform his counterpart du Plessis as a captain.

5 Sam Billings: Currently on a shortage of overseas resources, England’s Sam Billings batted well to score 25 off 22 balls but lost his wicket having gotten a start. Once the other overseas stars return, if Billings doesn’t make the most of his opportunities, his place could be under threat.

6 Sheldon Jackson (Wicketkeeper): The wicketkeeper impressed one and all with his wicketkeeping skills, receiving a huge praise from none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar. He only got to face a few balls but against RCB, he would hope for a longer stay at the crease to prove his credentials in the IPL with the bat.

7 Andre Russell: ‘Muscle’ Russell did not get a go with the bat, and was a tad expensive with the ball. Don’t read much into it though, and how he fares against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel will be interesting to see and two battles that promises to make for a wonderful viewing.

8 Sunil Narine: Even after all these years, Narine remains one of the toughest bowlers to face in the IPL. He isn’t as mysterious as he once was but Narine is still outfoxing batters.

9 Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav became only the fourth bowler after Brett Lee, Chaminda Vaas and Iqbal Abdullah to pick up a wicket in the first over of a fresh season of the IPL. Umesh finished with 2/20 in an economical spell and a similar effort will surely give KKR an early advantage over RCB.

10 Tim Southee: The only change KKR are expected to make is in the pace bowling department, with the New Zealand great likely to replace Shivam Mavi, who went for 35 runs without taking a wicket. With this, KKR can fill all their four foreign slots.

11 Varun Chakravarthy: The off-spinner returned clinical figures of 1/23 and expect KKR to unleash him against the RCB top order.

KKR Likely XI: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Shreyas Iyer (Captain), 5 Sam Billings, 6 Sheldon Jackson (WK). 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Varun Chakravarthy