IPL 2022: KKR's Venkatesh Iyer receives special message from WWE Superstar Seth Rollins ahead of season opener - WATCH

Just one more evening left before the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium where two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener. And ahead of the opener, WWE superstar Seth Rollins shared a special message for his fan and star KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Venkatesh was retained by KKR before the mega auction in Bengaluru for the 2022 season after a phenomenal show in the 2021 edition of the tournament where he scored 370 runs in 10 games at 41.11 with four half-century scores. He also picked three wickets during the tournament.

During a recent interview on WWE, the Team India youngster revealed that he was a huge fan of Seth Rollins and the former WWE champion surprised Venkatesh during the interview with a special message ahead of his IPL 2022 opener.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Virat Kohli's batting position in RCB for IPL 2022

"Venkatesh...my man. It is I, the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. And I am so, no surprises here, that you are a huge fan of mine. My friend, that feels so good. But you got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WWE shared the video on their Instagram page with the caption, "@wwerollins’ message for @kkriders’ @venkatesh.iyer2512 ahead of #IPL."

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 38 is just around the corner and Rollins is yet to be part of the fixture with reports saying that he is likley to face Cody Rhodes at the mega event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Kevin Owens, said, I wish what happened on Monday hadn't happened...I understand where he's coming from, and he's right. WrestleMania needs Seth Rollins. There's no doubt about it. Hopefully, it's not to late for him to carve his way there. I really wish that hadn't happened between us. I have to reach out to him and see what's going on. It's very unfortunate, but the important part is I retained my right to have the KO Show with Stone Cold at WrestleMania. That's really all that matters."