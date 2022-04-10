IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals face tough task to halt Kolkata Knight Riders juggernaut; Toss at 3 PM IST

KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant faces a stiff challenge to halt the Kolkata Knight Riders juggernaut. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata are sitting at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Two potential captaincy candidates for India will lock horns in the highly-anticipated battle at the Brabourne Stadium. KKR head into the match high on confidence, having defeated Mumbai Indians with Pat Cummins scoring a whirlwind 56. DC lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants, who chased down 149-total with two balls to spare. Follow Live Updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022:

