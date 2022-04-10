IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals face tough task to halt Kolkata Knight Riders juggernaut; Toss at 3 PM IST
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Match 19 Live Score: Rishabh Pant faces a tough challenge from table-toppers Kolkata, led by Shreyas Iyer. Follow Live Score and Updates of the RCB vs MI Match Today at the Brabourne Stadium.
KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant faces a stiff challenge to halt the Kolkata Knight Riders juggernaut. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata are sitting at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Two potential captaincy candidates for India will lock horns in the highly-anticipated battle at the Brabourne Stadium. KKR head into the match high on confidence, having defeated Mumbai Indians with Pat Cummins scoring a whirlwind 56. DC lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants, who chased down 149-total with two balls to spare. Follow Live Updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:33 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Rishabh Pant after suffering twin defeats
"It's been three matches and we are seeing a pattern. We just want to see that we don't lose wickets in a bunch, and play less dot balls in the middle overs. So if we work on these then going forward in the tournament, we will be fine," said Rishabh Pant after the defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:31 PM IST
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score: Umesh Yadav in imperious form
While Delhi has a formidable opening pair, Kolkata has got one of the finest exponents of the new ball. Umesh Yadav has been in imperious form, labelled among candidates to grab the Purple Cap this season. The Indian has got nine wickets in four games and is sitting at the top of the pile.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:28 PM IST
KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw key for Delhi Capitals
One of the most consistent performers in the league, David Warner will also look to get some runs after a disastrous start on his Delhi Capitals debut. He perished on 12-ball four in the previous game. Delhi's other opener, Prithvi Shaw looked in fine touch, scoring an attacking 68 against Lucknow. The youngster has scored 109 runs in three matches so far.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:24 PM IST
KKR vs DC Live Score: Anrich Nortje to fire on all cylinders?
Anrich Nortje looked rusty in his first game of the season and Delhi Capitals will expect an improved show from the South African quick. They also have Mustafizur Rahman in the bowling mix.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:14 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Shreyas Iyer vs Rishabh Pant
From Rishabh Pant to Shreyas Iyer, the ongoing tournament could be mostly about unearthing the next generation of Indian leaders. But the focus of both Indians will be to lay hands on the elusive IPL trophy. Both players are yet to win their first title.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:10 PM IST
KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: Rishabh Pant sets sights on second win
While Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed a brilliant run so far, the Delhi Capitals skipper will be under a bit of pressure, having led the team to just one win so far. They opened their IPL 2022 season with a win over formidable Mumbai Indians but slumped to two consecutive defeats to Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:06 PM IST
KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer in hunt of big score
KKR head into the match high on confidence and skipper Iyer would also be on the lookout for a big score against his previous IPL franchise. Grouped among the captaincy candidates for India in the future, Shreyas has scored just 69 runs in four games so far.
-
Apr 10, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Pat Cummins' hammered a 15-ball-56 while Venkatesh Iyer was steady during his unbeaten 50 off 41 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. Kolkata will also expect runs from Ajinkya Rahane at the top. The seasoned batter is yet to produce a big knock for his new franchise.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:57 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: Pat Cummins' fairytale run
Pat Cummins has enjoyed a fairytale run since Australia's T20 World Cup triumph. He has led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes romp and a 1-0 Test series win in Pakistan. An IPL trophy would be the cherry on the cake.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:55 PM IST
KKR vs DC Live Score: Pat Cummins' blistering show
The spotlight will be on Pat Cummins, who hammered a 14-ball half-century -- the joint-fastest IPL fifty. He was named Man of the Match against Mumbai Indians after taking two wickets with the ball and smashing six sixes and four fours with the bat.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:50 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Delhi Capitals squad
Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:49 PM IST
KKR vs DC Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders squad
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:47 PM IST
KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Delhi Capitals face stiff challenge at Brabourne
While Kolkata will look to continue the winning momentum, Delhi face an uphill task of getting their campaign back on track. After a winning start, Delhi Capitals slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:42 PM IST
KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders on top of the pile
Two-time IPL winners Knight Riders are currently at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:39 PM IST
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer up against his old franchise
Kolkata have been excellent under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had steered Delhi to their maiden final in 2020. He faces his old franchise and Rishabh Pant, who had replaced him as the team's skipper.
-
Apr 10, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Hello and Welcome!
It's a double-header Sunday and an exciting battle is on cards! Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, who have ticked all the boxes so far. Rishabh Pant faces the tough task of halting the winning run of the two-time IPL champions, who are currently at the top of points table with six points from four outings. Stay tuned for live updates!
Ex-India star lauds Lucknow's new talent, labels him as ‘future star’
IPL 2022: Kohli, Sachin image after RCB vs MI game breaks the internet
- Kohli later shared the image on his Twitter handle, the picture which broke the internet, and shared a perfect caption for the legend.
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score: Rishabh Pant faces tough Kolkata test
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Match 19 Live Score: Rishabh Pant faces a tough challenge from table-toppers Kolkata, led by Shreyas Iyer. Follow Live Score and Updates of the RCB vs MI Match Today at the Brabourne Stadium.
Wanindu Hasaranga weaving a winning web for RCB
- The Sri Lanka leg-spinner had big shoes to fill as a replacement for Yuzvendra Chahal, and he is showing his versatility with wickets and control at any point in the innings
After horror start, McClenaghan wants MI to 'take pop' at getting star ENG star
- Former MI star Mitchell McClenaghan seems to be already looking ahead already as he wants the franchise to rope in England all-rounder in the next auction.
'In first conversation with Dhoni he said, 'You don't walk into my XI''
- Veteran India cricketer feels that clarity in communication and backing the players have played a key role in CSK's IPL success.
'They have already made it an 8-team tournament. What is Mumbai doing?'
- Both IPL giants Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are starting at early exits after suffering four defeats at the start.
SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Bangladesh stare at uphill task
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved, leaves IPL bio-bubble
LSG Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Star AUS all-rounder likely to make debut
- Ahead of the blockbuster game at Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants...
'MI have come from behind to lift title, but that team was different'
- India legend explains why Mumbai Indians are unlikely to repeat 2015 IPL feat, when they had lost four games in a row at the start of the season before lifting the trophy.
RR Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Rajasthan likely to bring in overseas star
- As RR meet LSG at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, let's take a look at the Royals' probable XI.
IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Mumbai, Chennai hit rock bottom
IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online
- IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Windies legend Bishop reserves big praise for MI's 'phenomenal player'
- MI captain too hailed him as the only positive from the RCB loss after his impressive 37-ball 68