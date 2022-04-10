RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022: RR hope for another Jos Buttler show, Holder, Stoinis could feature for LSG
- IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs LSG: A high-scoring competition could be on the cards as the Royals face the Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow Live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have got off to as good as a start as both teams could have hoped for this season. However, they go into this match with two different kinds of results behind them. RR fell to their first defeat of the season when they failed to defend a target of 170 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tactical errors they made while defending the total brought up questions over Sanju Samson's captaincy. Meanwhile LSG have looked as complete as they did on paper after the auctions in their last three games, after the hiccup they suffered in their first game of the season. Both teams have some proper big hitters which means we will see some exciting batting, regardless of whether that leads to a big score or not.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 10, 2022 05:34 PM IST
IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live: Stopping Jos Buttler
205 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 143.35 with one century and one half century to his name. To say Jos Buttler has got off to a dynamic start to this year's IPL is an understatement. What makes this even more impressive is that he is coming into this IPL after playing a long, and surely quite depressing, Ashes series with England. That series included a 207-ball penance in Adelaide in which he scored just 26 runs and almost pulled off an improbable draw for England in the second Ashes Test. Buttler's efforts have been a big part of RR's victories this season and so dismissing him early will mean that LSG will find their opposition in rather uncharted waters.
-
Apr 10, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Over at the Brabourne Stadium
The Delhi Capitals went berzerk just a few kilometres away from the Wankhede today against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Go check out our live blog for that match here to see what's happening.
-
Apr 10, 2022 05:20 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Run scorers on show
Five out of the top 10 highest run scorers in the IPL since 2018 will be on display today at the Wankhede. KL Rahul (351 runs in 6 innings), Jos Buttler (342 in 8), Quinton de Kock (301 in 9), Krunal Pandya (256 in 13) and Sanju Samson (252 in 8) are on the list.
-
Apr 10, 2022 05:11 PM IST
RR vs LSG Live Score: LSG's all-round show against DC
LSG's previous match ended in a six-wicket win for them. They first restricted DC to 149/3 and then survived a wobble to chase down the target with 2 balls to spare.
-
Apr 10, 2022 04:57 PM IST
RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Updates: LSG's toast of the season
Dewald Brevis of the Mumbai Indians had earned the monicker of ‘Baby AB’ but now, he is not the only one who is called that. Ayush Badoni, the ridiculously talented LSG No.6, has been making waves with the kind of displays he has been putting up this season. He has scored 102 runs this season at a strike rate of 156/92 with one half century to his name in four innings. Not bad for a 22-year-old playing his first season in the IPL. It will be interesting to see how he does against the world class bowlers that RR have like Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
Apr 10, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: All-round enforcements for LSG
LSG are already looking a balanced squad but there is a chance that they will include all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder in their squads today. Valuable hands in the middle order and more than capable fast bowlers themselves, beating LSG will be among the biggest challenges this season if these two players find their mojo. Check out what could be the playing XI for LSG against RR here.
-
Apr 10, 2022 04:46 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: RR's tactical errors
Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were among those who found it difficult to understand what RR were doing while defending a target of 170 against RCB. While Gavaskar criticised Samson's field placements when Dinesh Karthik was facing Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over, Shastri did not agree with the wicketkeeper-batter's decision to give Navdeep Saini the 15th over. Read More.
-
Apr 10, 2022 04:42 PM IST
RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Updates: The big hitters
RR have Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer while LSG have KL Rahul, the precocious talent that is Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis. The crowd at the Wankhede should be ready because it could be raining sixes today.
-
Apr 10, 2022 04:31 PM IST
RR vs LSG Live Score: Hello & Welcome!
RR and LSG have proven to be one of the toughest sides to beat in the early stages of the 2022 IPL and today, the two sides go up against each other in the second match of the day. It is a chance for Samson to redeem himself after some pretty questionable decisions contributed to them falling to their first defeat of the season against RCB. Rahul's LSG, meanwhile, have only gone from strength to strength and he will be hoping his team can keep up this momentum.
