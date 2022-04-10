RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022: RR hope for another Jos Buttler show, Holder, Stoinis could feature for LSG

IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have got off to as good as a start as both teams could have hoped for this season. However, they go into this match with two different kinds of results behind them. RR fell to their first defeat of the season when they failed to defend a target of 170 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tactical errors they made while defending the total brought up questions over Sanju Samson's captaincy. Meanwhile LSG have looked as complete as they did on paper after the auctions in their last three games, after the hiccup they suffered in their first game of the season. Both teams have some proper big hitters which means we will see some exciting batting, regardless of whether that leads to a big score or not.

