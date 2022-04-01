IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live

Kolkata Knight Riders would aim for an improved batting show against Punjab Kings as they head into the game at the back of a three-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fast bowlers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets between them to rattle the Bangalore top-order but Kolkata's 128-run total was never enough on Mumbai surfaces. As the action shifts to the Wankhede, the team would rely heavily on skipper Shreyas Iyer and experienced Ajinkya Rahane, who have got plenty of experience playing at the venue. Rahane and the attacking Venkatesh Iyer would hope for a good start while Nitish Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy search for consistency.

For Punjab Kings, the top order comprising skipper Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa would be raring to go. Rajapaksa had played a match-winning cameo against RCB before Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan took Punjab home with some late fireworks. Also, South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 1).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.