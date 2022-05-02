IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs RR: Jos Buttler looms over Kolkata as they look to avoid sixth consecutive lose

IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking to avoid sinking to six consecutive defeats as they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. KKR have been guilty of making too many changes at the top, with the poor form of Venkatesh Iyer leading to them losing the stability they had found in the second half of last season. On the other hand, their bowling attack led by Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee have been impressive and might be able to keep RR's explosive batting lineup relatively quiet. RR have benefited a lot from Jos Buttler's incredible run this season. Buttler has scored 566 runs at 70.75 which includes three centuries, and is the runaway leader in the Orange Cap table.