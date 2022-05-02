IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs RR: Jos Buttler looms over Kolkata as they look to avoid sixth consecutive lose
- KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live Score Today Match: Stopping the marauding Jos Buttler will be one of KKR's prime concerns as they look to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat. Follow live score and updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from the Wankhede Stadium here.
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking to avoid sinking to six consecutive defeats as they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. KKR have been guilty of making too many changes at the top, with the poor form of Venkatesh Iyer leading to them losing the stability they had found in the second half of last season. On the other hand, their bowling attack led by Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee have been impressive and might be able to keep RR's explosive batting lineup relatively quiet. RR have benefited a lot from Jos Buttler's incredible run this season. Buttler has scored 566 runs at 70.75 which includes three centuries, and is the runaway leader in the Orange Cap table.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 06:01 PM
IPL 2022: KKR's floundering batting
KKR batters have a combined average of just over 19 this season, easily the worse among all teams. Their strike rate in the middle overs is the highest among all teams but the average in that area is also among the lowest, showing that they tend to lose wickets while trying to hit out bowlers even before the start of the death overs.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:45 PM
KKR vs RR: RR's Wankhede struggles
Rajasthan Royals have played 14 times at the Wankhede Stadium and won just three matches.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:37 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score: The state of KKR's dressing room
A run if five consecutive defeats means that there will be speculation about problems in the team environment. Kevin Pietersen, who knows a thing or two about fractured dressing rooms, said that KKR's dressing room is the opposite of that of Gujarat Titans, to whom they lost by eight wickets on Saturday.
"That is a dressing room full of the opposite energy to Gujarat: negative, negative, negative. Last year, that run to the final was defined by out-of-the-box thinking. They had their analyst, Nathan Leamon, front and centre, sending signals out to the middle, and they seemed really innovative. Now it seems like the whole thing has run out of momentum. Along with Mumbai, they are my disappointments of the competition so far," Pietersen wrote on Betway.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:29 PM
KKR vs RR Live: Milestones coming up for Russell and Narine
Andre Russell is 73 runs away from 2000 runs in IPL while Sunil Narine needs 19 more to complete 1000 runs in the league.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:24 PM
IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Buttler 2022 vs Kohli 2016
Comparisons have been rife between the kind of season Buttler is having this year to what Virat Kohli did in the 2016 IPL and whether the Englishman can surpass the former RCB and former India captain's numbers from that season. Kohli scored a total of 973 runs in 16 innings in 2016 with five centuries to his name. While Buttler remains a long way away from those giddy numbers, the fact remains that he has scored 566 runs in nine innings while Kohli had made 561 at the same point in 2016.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:13 PM
IPL Score: Wankhede defying the trend
Bowling has first has often been the way to go for teams over the past two seasons because of the dew factor but teams batting first have won two out of the last three matches played at the Wankhede Stadium. It has to be noted, though, that one of these matches was a day game, in which dew hardly plays a role at any point of the match.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 05:02 PM
KKR vs RR Live Score: RR's dependence on Buttler
Buttler's form has also been balanced out by the fact that RR seem to be overdependent on their opener. While Buttler has averaged over 70, the rest of the lineup is averaging just under 22. Buttler has scored nearly half of RR's total runs this season.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 04:53 PM
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score: Orange cap race
The Orange Cap table is one that Buttler has made his own. The player closest to him is Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who is over 100 runs behind the England batter and has played one match more. Rahul has scored 451 runs with two centuries in 10 matches. Third placed Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, is on 324 runs in nine matches.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 04:47 PM
KKR vs RR Live Score IPL 2022: Buttler's numbers
We are just past the halfway mark of the IPL and Buttler has already scored 566 runs in nine games, which is regarded as a good tally for any batter at the end a season. He has got there at a strike rate of 155.06 and an average of 70.75. In addition to famously scoring three centuries, Buttler has also scored three half centuries, which means there have been just three instances this season of him scoring less than 50 runs in an innings.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 04:44 PM
IPL 2022 Live score KKR vs RR: Jos Buttler's IPL
Regardless of what happens this season, it will be remembered as one in which Buttler showed just how formidable he is in the shortest format of the game. Buttler was at the centre of England's dominant run in the T20 World Cup last year but he was also involved in a lot of Test matches in which he was mediocre at most times.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 04:40 PM
IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
KKR seem to be doing a reverse this year of what they did last season. While they suffered a disastrous start before putting up a hot run to the final in 2021, they seem to have completely squandered a fairly good start this year. KKR had three wins in their first four matches but now, they are looking to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat and seventh overall against a team that have the best bowling lineup and the most dangerous batter in their side.