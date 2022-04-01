'The way he's been batting is phenomenal. A great find for India': KL Rahul reserves huge praise for '360-degree' player

In a high-scoring thriller at Brabourne Stadium, newbies Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win. An imposing total on the board was eclipsed by the dew factor, which led to Chennai's sloppy fieldwork and Lucknow batters taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. It was the first victory for KL Rahul-led Lucknow who lost their opening match to Gujarat Titans, the other debutants in the 10-team T20 tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More importantly, the successful chase was a confidence booster to the Lucknow, who were up against the four-time winners of the IPL. Ewin Lewis starred with the bat as he hit three sixes and six fours after openers Rahul, who scored 40 off 26 balls, and Quinton de Kock, 61 off 45 balls, set a solid base with their 99-run stand.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir's stunning reaction to Badoni's winning hit against CSK leaves fans amazed; video goes viral - WATCH

The game also saw a 'star in the making' show immense skill and confidence. He gave a glimpse of his batting prowess against the likes of Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson, and Ayush Badoni's IPL juggernaut just keeps rolling on. The 21-year-old Badoni who scored 19 off 9 balls with two sixes, hit nine runs in the 20th over to secure victory with three balls to spare. Badoni entered the game after scoring an impressive 54 off 41 balls in LSG's opener against Gujarat Titans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the ongoing IPL's men of the moment, Badoni earned praise from his skipper Rahul, who labelled the youngster as a strong 360-degree player and an asset for white-ball cricket in India.

"Badoni, I'd seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. He's a strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Lewis, who claimed the Player-of-the-match award, also lauded Badoni and called him a "confident" guy. "Very good pitch, once you get in you can score freely. I just backed my strengths and ability. I think he is a very confident guy. I saw him (Badoni) in the nets. I just try to keep it simple and want to do the best for the team," said Lewis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With nine needed off the final over, CSK bowler Mukesh Choudhary bowled a couple of wides before Badoni smashed a six to level the score and then took his side over the line. The game turned around in the penultimate over when the Lewis-Badoni pair hammered all-rounder Shivam Dube for 25 runs, bringing the equation down for the final six deliveries.

Badoni was picked by Lucknow Super Giants in the February action at base price of ₹20 lakh. He's been enjoying a stellar IPL season so far, having gathered 73 runs in just two innings.