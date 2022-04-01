Watch: Gambhir's stunning reaction to Badoni's winning hit against CSK leaves fans amazed; video goes viral

In his playing days, Gautam Gambhir was known for his passion and fervour for the game. The former India opener was known for wearing his heart on the sleeves as he was a rare breed in the sport, and someone who wouldn't hold back from showing emotions on the field. The two-time world champion is currently serving as the mentor of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants, and seems like Gambhir hasn't changed a bit. (Also Read | Babar Azam surpasses Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli for incredible century record during 2nd ODI against Australia)

A visibly excited Gambhir on Thursday was spotted roaring in joy as Ayush Badoni hit winnings runs against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. In a high-scoring thriller at Brabourne, Lucknow overhauled an imposing target of 211 with three balls to spare, courtesy of Evin Lewis' blazing 23-ball 55 and Badoni's vital nine-ball 19 in final overs.

Lewis and Badoni smashed Shivam Dube for 25 runs in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to nine from the last six balls. Lewis finished with six fours and three sixes as first-timers LSG recorded their maiden win in the T20 league. Badoni, playing only his second IPL game, also chipped in with two maximums.

Gambhir was so pumped-up by this victory that he turned back to hug someone madly but was disheartened when he saw that no one else was as excited as him. 💔🥺 #LSGvCSK #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/RaEJiL7xoY — Riot-su (@kankeneeche) March 31, 2022

With nine required from the last over, Mukesh Choudhary bowled a couple of wides to make it easier for the LSG batters. Badoni smashed a six to level the score and then hit winning runs to take his side past the finish line.

Earlier, Lucknow got off to a fantastic start. Quinton de Kock (61) and KL Rahul (40) put on 99 runs for the first wicket, helped by CSK fielders' sloppy work, perhaps due to the dew factor. It is the first time that four-time champions Chennai have failed to win either of their first two games of an IPL season.

Notably, Badoni, a technically strong player who doesn't appear bogged down under pressure, was Gambhir's find in the February auction. A former India U19 player, Badoni was picked up for his base price of ₹20 lakh by newcomers LSG in the mega auction.

Gambhir, however, believes that it's too early to tag the 21-year-old as a "superstar". "Too early to talk too much about him because one innings doesn’t make you a superstar,” Gambhir had said before the start of the LSG-CSK game.

“Yes, he’s got loads of talent and that’s why he’s sitting in this dressing room. We did identify his talent. We’ve seen him for a long time as he comes from Delhi. The most important thing for him is to stay balanced and for us also to keep him balanced."

Speaking about his role at the franchise, Gambhir had said, "It’s been good so far. It’s a new role, a new challenge because there are emotions involved with the franchise. When the players do well, you feel happy. Obviously, you feel sad as well when they don’t do well. Hopefully, the young talented guys can develop from here as we want to grow with this new franchise."