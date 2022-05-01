IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni and co all set for Umran Malik challenge
IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Score: With legendary MS Dhoni returning at the helm of affairs, Chennai Super Kings will hope for a change in their fortune as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Sunday evening. The defending champions, who kicked-off their campaign with Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain, were forced to make a U-turn as they find themselves at the bottom half of the points table. Their opponent, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are in superb form despite heading into the contest on the back of a five-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans. The Kane Williamson-led unit are currently placed fourth with five wins from eight encounters. Stay tuned for LIVE updates of SRH vs GT:
Sun, 01 May 2022 05:28 PM
SRH vs CSK LIVE score updates: A look at SRH batters
Not just with the ball, but SRH have a problems aplenty in the batting department as well. Skipper Kane Williamson has not been able to fire with the bat, and so has been wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.
Rahul Tripathi needs to continue his fine run. Batting at a healthy average of just a little over 45, the SRH batter has amassed 228 runs from 8 encounters.
Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, got off to a strong start against Gujarat and will hope for a similar show again tonight. Both him and Aiden Markram had completed their respective half centuries.
Sun, 01 May 2022 05:10 PM
SRH vs CSK LIVE updates: Problems in SRH camp
While Umran Malik was sensational with the ball, his colleagues failed to produce an inspiring show, especially young Proteas pacer Marco Jansen. The tall and lanky seamer failed to defend 22 runs in the final over as SRH lost the contest by five wickets against Gujarat Titans.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the senior most custodian, also has not stood up to the expectations and will be hoping to produce a stronger show in the clash against CSK.
Sun, 01 May 2022 04:55 PM
IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK LIVE score updates: The Umran Malik threat
While most of the attention will be on Dhoni and many will hope to see him end on the winning side it won't be a cakewalk for CSK, who'll be up against the brut pace of Umran Malik.
The Jammu and Kashmir speedster, who has already impressed many with his searing pace, completed his maiden five-wicket haul in the competition in the previous encounter and will be pumped to deliver again against CSK.
Sun, 01 May 2022 04:44 PM
IPL 2022: Why Jadeja decided to step down
Chennai Super Kings released an official statement, explaining why Jadeja decided to step down from the position.
"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the franchise said in a statement.
"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."
Sun, 01 May 2022 04:22 PM
SRH vs CSK: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. The match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will also mark MS Dhoni's return at the helm of things. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for further updates!