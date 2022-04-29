IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs LSG: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal lock horns as high-flying Lucknow face struggling Punjab

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Live Score: Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were part of the Punjab Kings squad between 2018 and 2021 until the latter parted ways to join Lucknow Super Giants while the former took over the leadership role. But the IPL 2022 tie in Pune will not be a reunion game for the two friends, but a key battle between two sides presently placed in the middle of the points table in IPL 2022, who are both aiming to keep playoff hopes alive. Lucknow are played fourth in the table with five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at sixth, with four wins and as many losses. Both head into the game on the back of key wins - while Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, Punjab defeated defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Which side will emerge victoriously in the crucial mid-table battle?