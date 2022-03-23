IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil first-ever jersey for upcoming season

The 2022 Indian Premier League season begins on March 26 with previous year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The season also sees two new franchises being added to the tournament – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Both sides will meet each other in their maiden IPL match on March 28.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow Super Giants unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the tournament.

The Lucknow Super Giants were bought by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RSPG group for INR 7,090 crores. Ahead of the mega auction, the side had roped in KL Rahul (INR 17 crores), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crores) and Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore).

The side also released a video for the jersey launch.

The franchise ended with 21 players in their roster at the end of the two-day auction, which took place in February. Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Hooda are among the key players who will be appearing for the side in the upcoming season.

The franchise had named Andy Flower as its head coach, while two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir was appointed as its mentor.

Here is the list of players who will be appearing for the Super Giants this season.

Drafted Players – KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Quinton de Kock (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr), Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr), Krunal Pandya (8.25 Cr), Mark Wood (7.50 Cr), Avesh Khan (10 Cr), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (50 lakh), Krishnappa Gowtham (90 lakh), Dushmanta Chameera (2 Cr), Shahbaz Nadeem (50 lakh), Manan Vohra (20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (20 lakh), Kyle Mayers (50 lakh), Karan Sharma (20 lakh), Evin Lewis (2 Cr), Mayank Yadav (20 lakh)

