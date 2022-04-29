'Unless the guy is proper cheating.. I'll probably tell him off first': LSG star has his say on using 'Mankad' dismissal

Last month, the Marylebone Cricket Club – the custodians of cricket laws – re-classified the controversial ‘Mankad’ runout, from law 41's 'unfair play' and incorporated it within law 38 pertaining to legitimate run outs. It is one of the nine changes that the MCC made to its code, which is set to come into effect from October this year. However, the cricketing world continues to remain split over whether to use ‘Mankad’ as a mode of dismissal. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Do 2-3 tough games mean you stop believing in match-winners?': Yuvraj slams KKR for omitting 'world-class' all-rounder

In more recent times, the dismissal came into the limelight in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League when Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during a game. In the current season, both Ashwin and Buttler are teammates at Royals but the England batter's stance on Mankad remains negative, as he had admitted in an interview that he won't allow Ashwin to use it as his captain.

On Friday, Australia's leading limited-overs all-rounder and Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis opened up on the dismissal. On The Grade Cricketer podcast, when Stoinis was asked if he would trade his best-ever cricketing performance for a tournament-winning ‘Mankad’, Stoinis replied in the negative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Not a tough one. Don't even get me talking about the Mankads and who does them. Don't even get me started!” Stoinis said as he passed a laugh.

When asked hypothetically, Stoinis replied, “Yeah, well, I'm not doing the Mankad. Unless the guy is proper cheating, I will probably tell him off first. I'd say listen here mate, stay inside your crease and I won't Mankad you, but that's just a warning.”

The dismissal came to be known as "Mankad run-out" after the legendary former India allrounder Vinoo Mankad twice ran out Australia opener Bill Brown at the non-striker's end -- once in a tour game against an Australia XI at the SCG in 1947, and then again in the second Test of the ensuing series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON