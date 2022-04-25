MI batting hits the skids as Kishan, Pollard battle for form

The brightest sparks have still come in the batting department in form of rising stars Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis. Of whatever is left for them this season, MI may want to build their batting future around them.

This season, Mumbai Indians have been more about what they once were than what they currently are. Crowds have come out to support their team all across Maharashtra but eight times over, they have been disappointed. Sunday’s match against Lucknow Super Giants was a home match in the truest sense as Mumbai Indians returned to Wankhede after over 1000 days. But for all those expectant fans, Mumbai Indians’ meek performance in the entire season has been a jarring reminder of how much ground their champion team had conceded on the auction table before even the first ball was bowled. ( IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE )

Enough has been spoken about their ambitious bid for Jofra Archer and how that’s resulted in a severely depleted bowling attack this year. But the batting group, on paper, is still quite strong. And they did fill holes in the auction after losing some quality batters. They broke bank to retain batting star Ishan Kishan as a like-for-like replacement for Quinton de Kock. And after letting Krunal Pandya go, they reposed faith in their old dog Kieron Pollard. Having lost Hardik Pandya, they went big to win the services of hard hitter Tim David. But half way through the season, all those moves have backfired.

KISHAN’S STRUGGLE

After a bright beginning, Kishan has struggled to come to terms with his new role as an opener. Pollard has looked a pale shadow of his former self. The team has struggled to create enough playing eleven opportunities for David.

“He’s (Kishan) struggled a bit in the last few games. I haven’t had a conversation with him as to what went through his mind (he scored a 20-ball 8 on Sunday) and how he was approaching. We have given him freedom to play his natural game. He’s probably not executed in the last few games,” head coach Mahela Jayawardene did not hide his disappointment. “When Rohit was batting well, he struggled. I have to have that conversation with him. Definitely not what we are looking from him at the top.”

MI have lost some matches in crunch moments due to their weak bowling but Sunday’s defeat will hurt them more as their batting failed to cross the line on familiar and favourable batting conditions with the dew taking effect.

POLLARD’S FADING POWER

If Kishan has blown hot and cold (199 runs at SR of 108) at the top, Pollard’s struggles (115 runs at SR 127) seem to be reflective of his fading finishing power. He put a full stop to his international career in the middle of MI’s woeful season. And if the idea was to refocus on franchise cricket, his time at MI seems to running out, if it hasn’t already.

“I need to review and make some plans. Obviously, batting has been a concern for us where we haven’t been able to execute on some good wickets. We have batted under par,” Jayawardene said. “It is a senior group who understands these conditions and has performed in the past. We need to keep pushing and if we need to make those changes, we will do that.”

Pollard, 34, would make it to most people’s top 5 overseas IPL legends list any day. Winning games from impossible positions with his booming bat by teaming up with the Pandyas and flicking his fingers with slower deliveries to pick up wickets through his lumbering run-up made him a crowd favourite. The Mumbai crowd would roar in support even when he lost his cool like in his infamous altercation with Mitchell Starc. MI stood by him in the past when he lost touch with the bat. But this time, there is little elbow room for the team management with no wins to show.

The brightest sparks have still come in the batting department in form of rising stars Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis. Of whatever is left for them this season, MI may want to build their batting future around them.