IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyes to join elite 10k club against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma has so far had a quiet outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians captain has managed just 51 runs from two outings and will look to improve his performance when his team take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday evening.

The 34-year-old will also be eyeing a huge milestone as he is just 54 runs away from reaching 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Apart from this, Rohit is also five boundaries away from smashing 500 fours in the IPL and one away from hitting 400 fours for Mumbai.

Rohit kicked-off the season with a decent 32-ball 41 against Delhi Capitals but was dismissed cheaply on 10 against Rajasthan Royals.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli is the only Indian who has achieved the feat. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has amassed 10,331 runs in the shortest format of the game in all the competitions combined.

In total only six batters, including Kohli, have surpassed the milestone. Chris Gayle heads the list, followed by Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Kohli, and David Warner.

Playing in Mumbai is not full-on advantage

Meanwhile, the MI skipper has stated that playing the league matches in Mumbai is not a full-on advantage for the five-time champions.

League matches of IPL 2022 are being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Barbourne Stadium in Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

"Speaking of home advantage, I believe, except me and Surya, there are not many guys from Mumbai. Like I said before, it's a relatively new team not many of these guys have played in the climatic conditions of the city of Mumbai. They must have played a few games, but not a lot of games. So, I personally don't believe it's a full-on advantage. Yes, we have been practicing here in Mumbai for a very long time now. But not a lot of these guys have not played a lot of games," said Rohit Sharma.

"So yes, being in Mumbai, being a home team, being a Mumbai franchisee that's an addition. But if I really want to talk about the skills of having been used in these types of conditions, that has not been done yet. Because I don't totally believe in this advantage. If the IPL would have happened last year in Mumbai. Yes, it would be an advantage as a lot of players from last year had played in Mumbai," he added.