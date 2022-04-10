'Of all the maneuvers, it was the best': Vaughan names 'best deal' of IPL 2022 mega auction; 'It's a tremendous switch'

The 2022 Indian Premier League preceded a mega auction, that saw all franchises undergoing a major revamp in their squads. Many franchises also picked new captains and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were one of them, who appointed Shreyas Iyer as their skipper ahead of the season. The KKR had bought Iyer for a whopping INR 12.25 crore in the auction and the franchise enjoyed a stellar start in the tournament under his captaincy, winning three of its first four games.

The KKR are currently at the top of the points table and former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that Kolkata's acquisition of Iyer was the “best deal” of the auction.

“I think, of all the maneuvers in the auction, Shreyas to KKR was the best deal. I think it's a tremendous switch for KKR. He has already shown to be a very good captain for Delhi. But it's his batting.. I like his manner. He knows how to control people, which is a lot of what captaincy is all about,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

The Knight Riders took on the Delhi Capitals – Iyer's former franchise – in their fifth match of the current season on Sunday. DC are led by young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Vaughan feels that the 23-year-old is at an “infancy” stage when it comes to leadership.

“Rishabh is still in an infancy stage. You're never quite sure what you're gonna get with Rishabh Pant. We haven't seen the best from him as a captain and we haven't seen the best from him as a bat in hand. Looking from outside, the best way for Rishabh to captain is to be the flamboyant player that he is. He has to be ultra-aggressive. That's the style of player he is. If he can get to that level of performance, all the players will follow suit,” said Vaughan.

“If he goes to his shell and try to play responsibly because he is the captain, he is not going to get the best out of his team. I think he's gotta go for it with the bat in hand,” the former English captain further suggested.

