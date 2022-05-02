IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh's judgement error leaves internet in splits, Wasim Jaffer joins the party with best reaction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, which the former lost by six runs, saw a bizarre turn of events involving Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The 30-year-old, who came to bat at the number three position, scored 37 off 20 balls before getting caught-behind against Krishnappa Gowtham. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

What followed next came as a surprise for most as TV replay showed no spike in the snickometer but the batter had already returned to the dugout without even challenging the decision as Delhi still had reviews left with them.

The decision by Marsh to walk-off despite not making any contact with the bat also saw netizens flood social media with hilarious memes.

Wasim Jaffer, who also indulges in such activity, too had a hilarious take on the dismissal. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer shared an image from the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., highlighting how Marsh's actions was opposite as compared to most Australian players.

Australian cricketers are well known for maintaining a tough exterior on the pitch and have often troubled their opposition with it.

Meanwhile, Marsh, who has not been at his best in the season, looked in great touch before he failed to a judgement error in the clash on Sunday afternoon.

After opting to bat first, KL Rahul and co posted a stiff 195/3 on the board and in response Capitals could manage 189/7 before running out of overs.

