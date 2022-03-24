Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘We’re happy that uncertainty has ended': Moeen Ali gets travel clearance, to join CSK today
cricket

‘We’re happy that uncertainty has ended': Moeen Ali gets travel clearance, to join CSK today

IPL 2022: Moeen Ali had struggled to get his clearance despite submitting his documents well ahead of the tournament.
CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali with captain MS Dhoni (Twitter/File)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Moeen Ali has finally received his travel clearance to fly to India and the England all-rounder will be joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. Ali had struggled to get his clearance despite submitting his documents well ahead of the tournament. 

The development was confirmed his family and the franchise in a report on Cricbuzz. 

"He picked his papers yesterday and is ready to fly," said his father Munir Ali. 

"He will arrive in Mumbai in the evening and will straight away go into isolation," said Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise. 

Also Read | ‘They don’t have an impact player. I doubt they’ll win the trophy’: Gavaskar names IPL team with ‘very low expectations’

Despite reaching Mumbai on Thursday, the all-rounder won't be a part of CSK's plan in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. He'll instead be required to complete a mandatory three-day quarantine before joining his teammates. 

"He will not be available for the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders but we are happy that all the uncertainty has ended," Viswanathan further stated in the report. 

RELATED STORIES

The report mentioned that the all-rounder had applied for the documents on February 28 but still there was a delay in the paperwork for his visa to travel to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moeen ali ipl 2022 chennai super kings ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP