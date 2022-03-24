‘We’re happy that uncertainty has ended': Moeen Ali gets travel clearance, to join CSK today

Moeen Ali has finally received his travel clearance to fly to India and the England all-rounder will be joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. Ali had struggled to get his clearance despite submitting his documents well ahead of the tournament.

The development was confirmed his family and the franchise in a report on Cricbuzz.

"He picked his papers yesterday and is ready to fly," said his father Munir Ali.

"He will arrive in Mumbai in the evening and will straight away go into isolation," said Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise.

Despite reaching Mumbai on Thursday, the all-rounder won't be a part of CSK's plan in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. He'll instead be required to complete a mandatory three-day quarantine before joining his teammates.

"He will not be available for the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders but we are happy that all the uncertainty has ended," Viswanathan further stated in the report.

The report mentioned that the all-rounder had applied for the documents on February 28 but still there was a delay in the paperwork for his visa to travel to India.