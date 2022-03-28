IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj turns Cristiano Ronaldo against Punjab Kings, celebration video goes viral - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he broke into the legendary footballer's celebrations in his team's opening game against Punjab Kings. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad plucked two wickets in two deliveries in the 14th over before pulling off the 'Siu' celebration, which has become synonymous with football superstar Ronaldo.

The trademark act from the Manchester United forward has become an iconic football image, with many athletes copying the famous celebration. Siraj first plucked the wicket a dangerous-looking Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who slashed on to Shahbaz Ahmed at point, and then removed Under-19 World Cup star Raj Bawa on nought. The youngster had to depart for a golden duck after Siraj's full toss delivery crashed into the woodwork.

Siraj's double-strike reinvigorated the energy of Bangalore camp, which was in dire need of wickets. Chasing a massive 206-run target, the Punjab outfit started off well with skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan adding 71 for the opening wicket.

While the new skipper scored 32, experienced Dhawan put up 43 off 29 balls. Rajapaksa also kept Punjab alive in the run-chase with his 22-ball 43, which featured two fours and four maximums.

Punjab in the end cruised to a five-wicket win with Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith taking opposition bowlers to the cleaners. Shahrukh hit unbeaten 24 off 20 while Smith hammered one four and three sixes to notch up 25 from just eight deliveries.

Punjab chased down the 205-run total with an over to spare to register a five-wicket win in their opening game. Siraj endured a dismal outing to finish with figures of 2/59 in his four overs.

Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis hammered seven maximums in his 57-ball 88 to power his side to a 200-plus total. Virat Kohli, who had stepped down as skipper, also chipped in with an unbeaten 41 off 29 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik joined the part late in the innings with a quickfire 32 not out off just 14 balls.