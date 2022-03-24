MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain ahead of start of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja to lead

In a big move just two days ahead of the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of Chennai Super Kings and has handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. The left-handed all-rounder will lead the defending champions CSK in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," CSK said in an official statement.

Dhoni was appointed CSK's captain ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL way back in 2008. He is the IPL's second-most successful captain having led CSK to four titles, just one behind Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. With Dhoni in charge, CSK became the most successful IPL franchise of all time, failing to qualify for the playoffs only one in the tournament's 15-year-old history.

Jadeja will become only the third player to captain CSK after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

