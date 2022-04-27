'It's nice when you work with someone and they remember': Pakistan great thanks Buttler for acknowledging advice in IPL

England star Jos Buttler has taken the 2022 Indian Premier League by storm. The Rajasthan Royals opener has scored 499 runs in eight matches so far in the edition, and is firmly at the top of the Orange Cap list. Buttler has slammed three centuries in the season so far, and is on course towards breaking Virat Kohli's run-scoring record in a single edition of the tournament (973 runs in 2016 IPL).

Recently, in a casual chat with fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for the Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler spoke in detail about his batting and during one such moment, he also recalled an advice from former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed over one of his shots.

"Mushtaq Ahmed always told me to hit on the off-side first and then come around to the leg-side. If you are looking only on the leg-side, you will never hit the ball on the off-side," Buttler had told Ashwin.

Ahmed has now reacted to Buttler's comment, thanking him for remembering the advice. Ahmed worked closely with Buttler during his stint as the spin-bowling coach of England between 2008-2014.

"I worked with England for six years and everyone remembers the technical work we did. It is nice when you work with someone and they remember it, I communicated with Buttler and thanked him too," Mushtaq said in a video message, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"The coach's job is to pass on his knowledge and experience to the players, the rest is up to the player. We are also trying to bring this culture to the Pakistani team," he added.

Ahmed had also been Pakistan's spin bowling consultant through 2020 and 2021. The spinner represented the national team in 52 Tests and 144 ODIs.

Buttler, meanwhile, continues to rule the roost in the current season; however, he fell cheaply in the side's last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, when he was dismissed on 8.

