'Not bowling Moeen versus LSG wasn't Jadeja's decision: India great feels Dhoni is still taking CSK's on-field decisions

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going through a big transitional phase as MS Dhoni had stepped down from leadership role just two days before the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and handed over the baton on Ravindra Jadeja. The defending champions then lost two matches in a row to make their worst ever start to an IPL season and while fans and experts have been critical of Jadeja's captaincy, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that the star all-rounder is still learning how to lead the team and that their former captain Dhoni is still making the on-field decisions.

CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener last week before Lucknow Super Giants successfully chased down 211 against Chennai earlier this week as the four-time champions lost two in two in IPL 2022.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of CSK's match against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Kaif pointed out that in the game against LSG, Jadeja should have gone with Moeen Ali against Evin Lewis, instead of part-time pacer Shivam Dube in the 19th over as the Windies batter is vulnerable against spin. However, he felt that Jadeja was not to blame for this call as he is still learning and that Dhoni still takes these decisions.

"Evin Lewis doesn't play spin well. You had three overs of Moeen Ali left but you still didn't use him. Mumbai had left Lewis because he doesn't play spin that well. He will always smash the faster bowlers for a six. Not giving Moeen Ali the ball was a mistake and this wasn't Jadeja's decision, he is still learning. Even now, the decisions are taken by MS Dhoni," he said.

CSK will now be aiming to open their account in IPL 2022 when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings, who have at least a win to their name in two games.

"The dressing room atmosphere of CSK will still be normal despite the two losses. Although Dhoni is not the captain on paper, only he is seen doing the leading role. He taught Jadeja a lot in the last game and although they lost, there will be his calming influence," Kaif added.

"Punjab have at least some points on the board but Chennai are in a spot of bother. They have lost two from two and are not used to such a start. Their team also looks a bit weak. Batting is still fine but bowling needs a lot of improvement."