'It felt he didn't open because he's a WK': Parthiv says he was 'disappointed' with Indian batter's absence in IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals will return to action later tonight when the side takes on the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The Capitals are currently fifth in the points table with 10 points, and have three games remaining in the group phase. Justifiably, the side cannot afford to drop more points in the season and would be aiming to get its campaign back on track after a huge 91-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in its previous game. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The DC faced a massive setback in its game prior to the CSK clash when the side was forced to sideline Prithvi Shaw, owing to an illness. Shaw also missed the game against CSK and was even admitted to a hospital, and the young attacking batter remains doubtful for the game against Royals. In the two games since Shaw's absence, the Capitals tried out Mandeep Singh and KS Bharat as opening partners to David Warner; however, both failed to make a mark.

It is expected, however, that Bharat will retain his place in the XI if Shaw isn't fit enough to take the field. The game against CSK was also Bharat's debut match for Delhi Capitals and ahead of the clash against RR, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel talked in detail about the wicketkeeper-batter. He said he was disappointed that the 28-year-old Bharat had to wait for so long to make his first appearance of the season.

“I don't think there will be changes. I was very disappointed when they weren't playing KS Bharat in the XI. He performed brilliantly for the RCB last year, and also had consistent performances in domestic cricket. You saw Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan playing ahead of him this season..” Parthiv Patel told Cricbuzz.

“It felt he didn't get to open just because he is a wicketkeeper. Finally, in the last game, he got a chance. The team looks settled now, just the performance isn't coming. I don't think there will be changes,” the former wicketkeeper-batter further said.

Bharat, making his DC debut against CSK, was dismissed on 8 as he opened the innings alongside Warner.

DC are four points behind the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rajasthan Royals can potentially climb to second spot with a win over Rishabh Pant's men.

