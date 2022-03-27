IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live

Virat Kohli the batter will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their IPL 2022 journey against Punjab Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Kohli, who has been a crucial part of the franchise since the T20 league's inception in 2008, will be seen playing without the captain's armband in nearly a decade. Under Kohli, RCB's best show came in 2016 when the team reached the final, with the flamboyant batter leading from the front scoring 973 runs including four centuries.

Kohli will be eager to rediscover his lost mojo. Faf du Plessis, who was acquired by RCB for ₹7 crore in the IPL mega auction last month, will captain the side as it continues its quest for maiden IPL title. Incidentally, Punjab Kings are also eyeing maiden silverware under a new skipper. Mayank Agarwal has been appointed the team's captain after KL Rahul's exit to Lucknow Super Giants. While Bangalore will miss the services of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, Punjab have to deal with the absence of Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada. In the hunt for elusive IPL title, both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (March 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

