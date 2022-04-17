PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad eye top four spot

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: After winning three matches on the trot Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for their fourth win of the campaign when they lock horns with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The 'Orange Army' had started the season on a poor note but has managed to produce an emphatic turnaround, winning matches against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mayank Agarwal's Punjab will also head into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians and will look to carry forward the momentum. Follow the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between SRH and PBKS: