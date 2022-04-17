PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad eye top four spot
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: After winning three matches on the trot Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for their fourth win of the campaign when they lock horns with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The 'Orange Army' had started the season on a poor note but has managed to produce an emphatic turnaround, winning matches against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mayank Agarwal's Punjab will also head into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians and will look to carry forward the momentum. Follow the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between SRH and PBKS:
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 02:17 PM
SRH vs PBKS: Head-to-Head
The Hyderabad franchise hold a better record in the head-to-head ratio. SRH have won 18 times, while Punjab have emerged victorious on six occasions.
However, since the 2018 edition the franchises have tussled eight times and have won equally.
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 02:06 PM
PBKS vs SRH: Probable XIs
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 02:03 PM
SRH vs PBKS: Can Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markaram do it again?
Rahul Tripathi’s moment of glory came in the clash against KKR as he went on to hit a match defining 37-ball 71. He found great support from Aiden Markaram, whose unbeaten 68 off 36 deliveries helped SRH complete a stiff 176-run chase with 13 balls to spare and won the contest by seven wickets.
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 01:55 PM
SRH vs PBKS: A look at Sunrisers Hyderabad's wins
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the three matches while chasing, so if Williamson wins the toss, the franchise might opt to field first.
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 01:46 PM
IPL 2022: Can Punjab Kings keep their winning run intact?
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are currently placed on the third spot and are heading into the contest after defeating Mumbai Indians. Can they keep their winning run intact?
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 01:38 PM
IPL 2022: Can SRH make four wins in a row ?
The Kane Williamson-led unit had begun their campaign on a poor note but have since secured three successive wins -- against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. Can they make it four in a row?
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 01:30 PM
SRH vs PBKS: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST and the toss will take place 30 minutes before. Stay tuned for all the updates!