Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: KKR go top, Mumbai Indians slump; Umesh Yadav holds fort
cricket

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: KKR go top, Mumbai Indians slump; Umesh Yadav holds fort

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Umesh Yadav maintained his top-notch form and is still placed top in the Purple Cap race.
IPL 2022 Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Kolkata Knight Riders Umesh Yadav celebrate after picking the wicket.(ANI)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Australia pacer Pat Cummins made a sensational return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets to secure their third win of the season. The tail-ender smashed 50 off just 14 balls, thus equaling KL Rahul, who held the record for the quickest half-century in the history of the tournament. Rahul had scored a 14-ball half century against Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season.

Cummins plundered 35 runs in the 16th over bowled by Daniel Sams, as KKR completed the 162-run chase with four overs to spare.

Points table

IPL 2022 points table after KKR vs MI

With this win KKR have risen to the top of the points table with three wins from four matches. Meanwhile, MI, who are yet to win a single match in the ongoing edition, find themselves in the second-last position above Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan Royals, who held the top spot until Wednesday, find themselves at the second spot with two wins from three matches.

Orange Cap

IPL 2022: Race for the Orange Cap

It was good opportunity for Ishan Kishan to close in the gap in the Orange Cap race, however, the MI opener squandered his chance and could only manage 21-ball 14 against KKR.

Jos Buttler still tops the chart with 205 runs from three matches.

Purple Cap

IPL 2022; Race for the Purple Cap

Umesh Yadav maintained his top-notch form and is still placed top in the Purple Cap race. The Indian pacer has so far scalped nine wickets from four matches.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP