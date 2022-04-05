IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda climb up the ladder

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: A clinical bowling effort by Avesh Khan and a solid 68-run knock by KL Rahul helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Apart from Avesh, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya scalped three and two wickets each as LSG secured their second win of the season. Meanwhile, this was Sunrisers second consecutive defeat as they are placed at the bottom of the 10-team points table.

Points table

With two wins from three encounters Lucknow are placed fifth on the points table. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are the four teams placed above them.

IPL 2022: Updated points table after LSG vs SRH (IPL)

Orange Cap

It's a neck and neck battle for the top position in the Orange Cap race. Two openers Ishan Kishan and Jos Buttler find themselves levelled on 135 runs from two matches.

Middle-order batter Deepak Hooda scored an impressive 51 off 33 balls in the clash against SRH and he now finds himself third in the list of Orange Cap contenders.

IPL 2022: Orange Cap contenders (IPL)

Purple Cap

A superb effort against SRH saw Avesh Khan jump to the second spot in the Purple Cap race. Umesh Yadav retains the top spot among wicket-takers in IPL 2022, with eight scalps to his name in three matches.

IPL 2022: Purple Cap contenders (IPL)

In Match no 13, we will see Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.