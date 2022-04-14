IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: PBKS move third, MI slump; Shikhar Dhawan takes massive leap

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) faced yet another crushing defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and have slumped to the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, this was PBKS' third win in five matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting first PBKS posted 198/5 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 off 50 balls, which featured three sixes and five fours. Mayank Agarwal too looked in good touch as he scored 52 off 32 balls. In response, Mumbai could only manage 186/9 in their 20 overs and lost the contest by a dozen runs.

Points table:

IPL points table after MI vs PBKS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win, Punjab have now jumped to the third spot on the ten-team points table. Above them are Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Meanwhile, it has been a torrid season for Mumbai, who are still searching for their first win. They are at the bottom and would look to regain some momentum before it's too late.

Orange Cap:

IPL 2022: Race for the Orange Cap

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new name has featured in the race for Orange Cap following the clash between MI and PBKS. Dhawan, who had a good outing against Mumbai, finds himself at the third position with 197 runs from five matches.

Purple Cap:

IPL 2022: Race for Purple Cap

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The race for the Purple Cap is getting hotter, with three players having 10 wickets each. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds the numero uno spot has 11.