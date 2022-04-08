IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: LSG take 2nd spot; De Kock, Rahul, Hooda enter top-5 in run-scoring list

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday in match number 15 of the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. LSG never faced the scoreboard pressure after restricting Rishabh Pant's side for just 149 for three yet two brilliant overs in the death - from Mustafizur Rahman and Shardul Thakur - that helped DC bounce back in the game. However, Krunal Pandya held his nerves in the penultimate over, against the Bangladesh pacer, to unleash a six over long-on before young Ayush Badoni finished it off in style with a four and a six to wrap up the run chase with two balls to spare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win, LSG took the second spot in the points table while three Lucknow players made significant jumps in the Orange and Purple Cap list.

ALSO READ: 'Don't care if de Kock is batting, you can't give only 2 overs to your best bowler Axar': Experts slam Pant's captaincy

Here's how the points table looks like after DC vs LSG game...

IPL 2022 points table after DC vs LSG game (HT grab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LSG have amassed as many points as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but stand second owing to the latter's superior net run rate. DC, on the other hand, have slipped to the seventh position in the points table with just two points from three games.

Orange Cap:

Quinton de Kock's 52-ball 80 helped him hump to the second spot in the Orange Cap list, which is still topped by Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler. He now has a tally of 149 runs in four games. Meanwhile, LSG captain KL Rahul, who scored 24 off 25, stands fourth in the list followed by Deepak Hooda.

1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 205 runs

2. Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 149 runs

3. Ishan Kishan (MI) - 149 runs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. KL Rahul (LSG) - 132 runs

5. Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 130 runs

Purple Cap:

This list saw no significant change after the DC-LSG game. Avesh Khan had the opportunity to go atop and claim the Purple Cap, but the LSG pacer went wicketless. The list is still topped by KKR fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

1. Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 9 wickets

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 7 wickets

3. Avesh Khan (LSG) - 7 wickets

4. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) - 6 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 6 wickets