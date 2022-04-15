IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans go atop; Hardik Pandya takes second spot in run-scoring list

Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways in IPL 2022 with a comprehensive 37-run win in Mumbai against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Captain Hardik Pandya led from the front in every department. He scored 89 with the bat, picked up a wicket, and made vital contribution as a fielder as well. Hardik's partnership with young Abhishek Manohar and then with David Miller helped the Titans script a top-class recovery to finish with 192 for 4. Jos Buttler threatened the IPL newbies with his yet another power-packed half-century before being undone by the slower one from Lockie Ferguson. Wickets kept tumbling thereafter and a comeback seemed impossible for the Royals.

Here's the points table after the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match...

Gujarat jumped to the top of the table with eight points in five games. They had hit a roadblock in the previous match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but have bounced back in style to become the only team this season to have registered a win at all the venues.

Rajasthan Royals, who were at the top of the table before the match, slipped to the third spot.

Orange Cap:

Hardik's phenomenal knock, where he registered a strike rate of over 150 for the first time in this IPL, had seen him rise to the top of the table before the Orange Cap was reclaimed by the Rajasthan opener Buttler with his 24-ball 54. Shubman Gill, who scored 13 against the Royals, stands at the fourth post while Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 17-ball 29, stands fifth.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with 1 for 32, remains atop in the Purple Cap list while Lockie Ferguson, who registered a figure of 3 for 23, entered the top-5 list.

