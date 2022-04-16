IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: KKR slide; T Natarajan biggest gainer in top wicket-takers' list

The Kolkata Knight Riders slid to the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table after losing back-to-back matches. After losing to Delhi Capitals, KKR suffered a 7-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Chasing 176 for victory, Hyderabad were powered toward victory by a third-wicket partnership of 94 between Tripathi (71) and Markram (68 not out) and went on to achieve their target with 13 balls to spare in Mumbai.

Tripathi set the tone for Hyderabad's dominance with his 21-ball fifty and repay the team's faith after he was bought for $1.13 million in the February auction of the Indian Premier League.

Here is a look at the IPL 2022 points table after KKR vs SRH match

IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans remained on top of the points table while KKR slid to number 4 from the second spot. There was minor improvement in SRH's standings as they rose to the seventh spot with the victory. Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table with no wins in five matches.

Orange Cap

IPL 2022 orange cap list

There were no changes in the list of IPL 2022 orange cap holders. Jos Buttler leads the table with 272 runs, followed by Hardik Pandya (228) and Shivam Dube (207).

Purple Cap

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list

A three-wicket haul against KKR saw SRH left-arm seamer T Natarajan broke into the top three of IPL 2022 purple cap list for the highest wicket-taker. Natarajan is currently at the second spot, behind Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal (12) with 11 wickets to his name. KKR's Umesh Yadav, who went wicketless against SRH, dropped to the third spot with 10 wickets in 6 matches.

