Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Kuldeep inches closer to top spot among wicket-takers; DC go sixth
cricket

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Kuldeep inches closer to top spot among wicket-takers; DC go sixth

  • IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals registered a four-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night.
Kuldeep Yadav.(IPL)
Kuldeep Yadav.(IPL)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday when they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After restricting KKR to 146/9 in 20 overs, the Capitals chased down the target with an over to spare, thanks to Rovman Powell's important unbeaten knock of 33 off 16 deliveries. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav laid the foundation for Delhi Capitals' win when he took a four-fer for the second time against the Knight Riders this season, ending with figures of 4/14 in three overs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after DC vs KKR game…

DC continue to push for a top-4 spot and jumped to the sixth position in the IPL 2022 table with the win over the Knight Riders. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.695 is the highest of all sides in the tournament thus far, which gives them an edge. Knight Riders, meanwhile, endured their fifth-successive loss and are currently eighth in the table.

Points table.(HT)
Points table.(HT)

Orange Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer succeeded Abhishek Sharma at fifth position, which remains the only change among the top-5 in the run-scoring list. Iyer had scored 42 off 37 deliveries against DC. Jos Buttler, meanwhile, remains firm at the top of the table with 499 runs to his name, while KL Rahul (368), Hardik Pandya (305), and Shikhar Dhawan (302) succeed him in the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

Orange Cap list(HT)
Orange Cap list(HT)

Purple Cap

Thanks to his four-wicket haul, Kuldeep Yadav inched closer to Yuzvendra Chahal in the race for Purple Cap. Only one dismissal separates the duo with Chahal still at the top with 18 wickets. With his three wickets in the game, KKR's Umesh Yadav also returned to the top-5. The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Umran Malik and T Natarajan (both at 15 wickets) are third and fourth respectively.

Purple Cap list.(HT)
Purple Cap list.(HT)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl delhi capitals kolkata knight riders + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out