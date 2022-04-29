IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Kuldeep inches closer to top spot among wicket-takers; DC go sixth

The Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday when they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After restricting KKR to 146/9 in 20 overs, the Capitals chased down the target with an over to spare, thanks to Rovman Powell's important unbeaten knock of 33 off 16 deliveries. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav laid the foundation for Delhi Capitals' win when he took a four-fer for the second time against the Knight Riders this season, ending with figures of 4/14 in three overs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after DC vs KKR game…

DC continue to push for a top-4 spot and jumped to the sixth position in the IPL 2022 table with the win over the Knight Riders. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.695 is the highest of all sides in the tournament thus far, which gives them an edge. Knight Riders, meanwhile, endured their fifth-successive loss and are currently eighth in the table.

Points table.(HT)

Orange Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer succeeded Abhishek Sharma at fifth position, which remains the only change among the top-5 in the run-scoring list. Iyer had scored 42 off 37 deliveries against DC. Jos Buttler, meanwhile, remains firm at the top of the table with 499 runs to his name, while KL Rahul (368), Hardik Pandya (305), and Shikhar Dhawan (302) succeed him in the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

Orange Cap list(HT)

Purple Cap

Thanks to his four-wicket haul, Kuldeep Yadav inched closer to Yuzvendra Chahal in the race for Purple Cap. Only one dismissal separates the duo with Chahal still at the top with 18 wickets. With his three wickets in the game, KKR's Umesh Yadav also returned to the top-5. The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Umran Malik and T Natarajan (both at 15 wickets) are third and fourth respectively.

Purple Cap list.(HT)

