IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: Unbeaten GT take 2nd spot; Shubman Gill enters top-5 in run-scoring list
Rahul Tewatia's final over heroics helped Gujarat Titans successfully chase down the target of 190 to beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill's elegant 59-ball 96 helped the Titans kick off the chase in promising fashion before two brilliant overs in the death brought the Kings alive in the match. However, a brain fade moment from Odean Smith in the final over, coupled with Tewatia's two consecutive stunning sixes over long-on saw the Titans remain unbeaten in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Here's a look at the points table after PBKS vs GT game:
Gujarat Titans remain the only side yet to lose a match in IPL 2022, as they stand second with six points from three games, behind Kolkata Knight Riders, who have as many points from four games and a superior net run rate. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have slipped to the sixth spot in the points table with two wins in four games.
Orange Cap:
Gill's elegant knock comprising 11 boundaries and a solitary six saw him jump to the second spot in the Orange Cap list while PBKS batter Liam Livingstone, who carved seven boundaries and 4 sixes in his 27-ball 64, stands third in the list.
1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 205 runs
2. Shubman Gill (GT) - 180 runs
3. Liam Livingstone - 162 runs
4. Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 149 runs
5. Ishan Kishan (MI) - 149 runs
Purple Cap:
The Purple Cap list witnessed only one change. Rahul Chahar's 1 for 41 against Gujarat saw him take the third spot in the list which is still topped by KKR's Umesh Yadav.
1. Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 9 wickets
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 7 wickets
3. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) - 7 wickets
4. Avesh Khan (LSG)- 6 wickets
5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 6 wickets