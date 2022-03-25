IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals issue official statement after skipper Sanju Samson asks them to be 'professional'

Rajasthan Royals on Friday issued a statement saying the franchise will make changes to its social media approach after skipper Sanju Samson's call for being "professional". In a now-deleted tweet, the Royals social media had shared an edited picture of Samson sitting in the bus. But he seemed unhappy with their approach and took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the quip. (Also Read | Well-rounded Lucknow Super Giants can aim at strong debut season)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Royals had posted a photo of Samson in the team bus and had drawn a cap and sunglasses on it with the caption "Kya khoob lagte ho..." with a laughing emoji.

"Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional. @rajasthanroyals," wrote Samson in response. Samson also found support from Ravichandran Ashwin, who also called for 'change'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Royals social media team has made headlines for its fun banter in the past, and it appeared as another hilarity before the franchise deleted its tweet featuring Samson.

Royals later made an official announcement to mention that it will relook at its digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon.

"In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course.

"We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Royals start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Samson, who had made his captaincy debut last year, will be leading the Royals in the upcoming season.

The inaugural IPL winners have been bracketed in Group A and will take on their fellow group members Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders two times each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They will also play their Group B counterparts Royal Challengers Bangalore twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.