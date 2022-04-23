IPL 2022: Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach massive league feat; surpasses Chahal, Narine for record

Gujarat Titans (GT) leg-spinner Rashid Khan reached an incredible feat when he took his first wicket of the innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday. The Afghanistan spinner, who is playing in his sixth season of the Indian Premier League, reached the 100th-wicket mark in the league when he dismissed KKR's Venkatesh Iyer. With this, Rashid became the third-fastest player in the history of the tournament to reach the three-figure mark. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Moreover, the Afghanistan-born bowler is the joint-fastest spinner to reach the feat in IPL history. Rashid took his 100th league wicket in his 83rd match, equalling Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the record.

Overall, Sri Lanka's former speedster Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 wickets (in 70 matches).

Here's the list of top-5 fastest bowlers to reach 100 IPL wickets:

1: Lasith Malinga - 70 matches2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 matches3: Amit Mishra - 83 matches4: Ashish Nehra - 83 matches5: Rashid Khan - 83 matches

Additionally, Rashid went past Yuzvendra Chahal (84 matches) and Sunil Narine (86 matches) for the feat.

Rashid had started his Indian Premier League career with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, appearing for the side in five seasons. He went on to become one of the key members of the side and emerged as one of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket during his time at the franchise. However, he was shockingly released by Sunrisers ahead of the mega auction preceding the current season.

The newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans roped in the 23-year-old spinner before the auction for INR 15 crore.

The spinner has since appeared in all the games for the franchise so far, taking 7 wickets in as many matches. He also made his captaincy debut in the IPL in Titans' previous game of the season against Chennai Super Kings, where his 21-ball 40 steered the side to an incredible three-wicket win.

