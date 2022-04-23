Andre Russell equals Chahal's staggering IPL record with sensational last over vs GT, also scripts unique T20 record

With a set David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya, who scored his third half-century on Saturday, in the middle, Gujarat Titans looked to set a challenging total against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. They stood on 132 for two before the start of the slog overs were KKR have performed the worst this season. Yet, Gujarat finished with just 156 for nine in 20 overs as Andre Russell bowled a sensational last over to script a staggering IPL record and a T20 record as well. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

The slump for Gujarat began with Shivam Mavi sending back Miller in the 17th over before Tim Southee dismissed both Hardik and his deputy Rashid Khan in his final over before Russell picked four wickets in the last over to reduce KKR to 156 for nine.

He dismissed Abhinav Manohar and Lockie Ferguson in the first two balls of what was his first over in the match before being denied the hat-trick by Alzarri Joseph. Rahul Tewatia then pulled off a boundary in the fourth ball against the slower and wider delivery, but Russell bounced back to dismiss him and Yash Dayal in the last two balls. He ended the over with 4 for 5.

Russell became the first bowler to pick four wickets in the final over of an innings and third in T20 to pick four or more in the 20th over. India's A Mithun holds the record for being the only bowler to pick five wickets in a T20 game (Haryana v Karnataka at Surat, 29 Nov 2019), while Australia's Cameron Green and Windies' Jason Holder have both picked four wickets each in the last over.

The tally of four wickets is also the joint most by a bowler in IPL in an over as Russell joined Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, who had picked a hat-trick last week, and Amit Mishra, who was the first to achieve this feat in 2013.

The KKR all-rounder also became the first cricketer to pick 4 or more wickets off the only over bowled in men's T20 cricket.

“Similar to the game against Mumbai in Chennai last year, where I bowled two crucial overs at the end. Wasn't looking for wickets in the last over, was just trying to keep them under 160. It's massive (the boundary on one side), but the heat of the moment makes the batters to try to clear it. I hope I don't have to bat today, hope the guys above me finish the job and we get the two points. The track is gripping a bit, especially the slower ones," Russell said at mid-innings break.