IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri gives verdict on Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy in CSK's opener against KKR

Ravindra Jadeja did not have a perfect start to his captaincy period for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the defending champions lost by six wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And following the game, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his verdict on Jadeja's captaincy in the game.

MS Dhoni's quickfire half-century, his first since 2019, and his unbeaten 70-run stand with Jadeja helped CSK bounce back from 61 for 5 in the 11th over to 131 for five at the end of 20 overs.

Chennai tried their best to defend the total and emulate the result the had achieved in the IPL 2021 final against the same side, but KKR wrapped up the chase with nine balls to spare.

Speaking to Star Sports at the end of the game, Shastri felt that Jadeja should have been more brave with his bowling decisions, exemplifying that Shivam Dube shouldn't have bowled the eighth over and one between him or Mitchell Santner should have been used in the attack.

“Jadeja for me, as a captain, needs to be a little more braver when it comes to when to bowl. Sometimes as a captain, when you are a premier bowler you tend to hold yourself back. There has to be someone there to tell him you got to bowl and that you are good enough to get wickets. And I though they were over late. Instead of Shivam Dube in that overs it should have been an experienced bowler - Jadeja or Santner. Because when you are defending 130, one mistake can cost you, one over of 14 or 15 runs can cost you and the game will slip,” he said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of the discussion, was quick to point out that Dube had conceded two boundaries and a bye four in that over.

“That over actually went for two boundaries and one bye four as well. If that over wasn't there and Jadeja would have been bowling then they would have still been able to push KKR a bit more than what they did actually,” added Pathan.

Chennai will play their second game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on March 31.