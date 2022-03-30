IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

After making a winning start to their campaign last week against the defending champions in the season opener of IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders, under their new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will be aiming to consolidate their position atop when they take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

KKR had pulled off a six-wicket win against Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK while RCB incurred a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings despite posting a total of 205 for two where du Plessis scored a fiery 88, while both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik wrre among the run-getters.

In terms of head-to-head tie, RCB have managed four wins in nine games against KKR, losing five times in IPL since 2018.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs KKR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (March 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

