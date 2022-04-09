IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians remain in search for maiden win, take on Bangalore in blockbuster clash

RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians look to get off the mark after losing the first three games in the tournament. Rohit's men are up against formidable Bangalore, who have registered two wins from three games and are looking good after starting the season on a losing note. Mumbai need to fire collectively as a unit to grab their first two points of the season. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have done well but the team will need some runs from Rohit, who has been quiet so far. The performance of their foreign recruits also remains a concern. Daniel Sams was taken to task by Pat Cummins, who hit him for four maximums and two fours to pick up 35 runs in the last game. Bangalore, on the other hand, set sights on third win of the competition. RCB's batting unit will receive a big boost in the form of Glenn Maxwell, who is available for selection.