IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians remain in search for maiden win, take on Bangalore in blockbuster clash
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Match 18 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they remain in hunt for first win of the season. Follow Live Score and Updates of the RCB vs MI Match Today at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians look to get off the mark after losing the first three games in the tournament. Rohit's men are up against formidable Bangalore, who have registered two wins from three games and are looking good after starting the season on a losing note. Mumbai need to fire collectively as a unit to grab their first two points of the season. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have done well but the team will need some runs from Rohit, who has been quiet so far. The performance of their foreign recruits also remains a concern. Daniel Sams was taken to task by Pat Cummins, who hit him for four maximums and two fours to pick up 35 runs in the last game. Bangalore, on the other hand, set sights on third win of the competition. RCB's batting unit will receive a big boost in the form of Glenn Maxwell, who is available for selection.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 05:17 PM
RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Form Guide
Mumbai Indians in their last three games
vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Lost by 5 wickets in Pune
vs Rajasthan Royals: Lost by 23 runs in Navi Mumbai
vs Delhi Capitals: Lost by four wickets in Mumbai
-
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 05:13 PM
IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians seek turnaround
The five-time champions lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. The last defeat would have taken a serious toll on the Mumbai camp. Pat Cummins hammered Daniel Sams for 35 runs in a single over to seal the game for KKR. Cummins also hit the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history.
-
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 05:07 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates
Mumbai Indians are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games. Will they script a turnaround tonight?
-
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 05:05 PM
RCB vs MI IPL Match Today: A blockbuster contest!
It's a new day and a new match of the two-month jamboree! We witnessed a humdinger yesterday. Rahul Tewatia's two maximums sealed a thrilling win for Gujarat Titans. Expecting a cracking contest today as well.
-
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 05:02 PM
Hello and Welcome!
It's a double-header Saturday and an exciting battle on cards! Rohit's Mumbai Indians are set to take on Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in a blockbuster clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune! While Mumbai seek first win of the season, Bangalore look to continue the winning run after notching up two consecutive wins. Stay tuned for live updates!