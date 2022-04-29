'Line in the sand moment for us': Ponting opens up on DC's controversial dug-out behavior against RR; 'It was all wrong'

The Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways when they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. It hasn't been all sunshine and roses for the Capitals this season with the side enduring four defeats in the season so far, and having faced further setbacks due to Covid-19 infections inside the camp earlier this month. To make things worse, a controversy also marred their game against Rajasthan Royals last week, when the Capitals' dugout expressed its disappointment over an umpiring decision during the final over of the run-chase. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Rishabh Pant, as well as other players and the members of the support staff were visibly unhappy with the on-field umpire not referring a significantly higher full-toss for a no-ball check. The young captain also signalled the batters on the crease – Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav – to leave the field, and coach Pravin Amre further sprinted towards the pitch to have a conversation with the umpires on the decision.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting had not been present in the dugout due to quarantine, as one of the members of his family had tested positive for Covid-19. Ponting returned to the team on Thursday for the game against KKR and after the side's win, he reflected on the incident in the DC-RR game.

“It was all wrong, everything about it was wrong. The umpire was wrong but you have got to get on with it. For our players to demonstrate what they did and to have our assistant coach run onto the field, it's not anything we are happy with or proud of. I have spoken to the guys about that,” Ponting was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

The former Australia captain further said that the Capitals have had a “pretty tough time” due to Covid-related concerns over the past few weeks, and it added to the frustration.

“But KP (Kevin Pietersen), we have had a pretty tough time at DC over the last few weeks. We have had Covid cases, we have been locked in the hotel room and, I think, just all the frustration that built up. It was a close game and it all just came out there in that moment," said Ponting.

“That was a line in the sand moment for us, it was the halfway time of the tournament. We said we would leave all that behind and move to the 2nd half of the tournament with a better attitude,” he added.

