'I think I broke three or four remote controls': Ponting recalls watching 'frustrating' DC vs RR match in quarantine

The Delhi Capitals faced a 15-run defeat in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals last week. In a high-scoring run-chase where Delhi were set a 223-run target to win at the Wankhede Stadium, the Royals restricted Capitals to 207/8. Controversy also erupted when Delhi needed 36 off the final over and their hopes of an unlikely victory was fanned when Rovman Powell clobbered fellow West Indies cricketer Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The third six came off a high full toss from the left-arm fast bowler and the on-field umpires ruled the delivery was not above the waist and did not call a no-ball, which would have given Delhi an extra run and a free-hit on the next ball. The Delhi dugout appeared upset that the on-field officials did not seek help from the television umpire to check the height of the delivery with captain Rishabh Pant seen waving to his two batters to leave the field.

Regardless, the DC eventually lost the game to concede their fourth defeat of the season and the side's head coach Ricky Ponting, who wasn't a part of the dugout due to Covid-19 concerns, opened up on the game. Ponting had been in a five-day quarantine after one of his family members had tested positive of the virus.

"I feel pretty relieved to be back outside again, actually after another five days locked in, and obviously missing the game,” Ponting said in a release from Delhi Capitals.

“Things didn't go well in the game, we had a drama at the end. But, it's nice to be back outside again.”

Ponting revealed that it was “frustrating” to watch the game.

“It was frustrating. I think I broke three or four remote controls and a few bottles of water might have got thrown into the walls and things like that (laughs). When you're on the side-lines, being a coach and you can't control what's happening out in the middle, that's hard enough, but when you're not actually at the ground, it can get a little more frustrating,” said Ponting.

