'It shows you aren't confident enough': RP Singh dissects out-of-form star India bowler's struggles in IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen consistent performances from a host of Indian bowlers. Four of the top-5 wicket-takers in the tournament so far are Indians, while eight feature in the top-10. However, the same couldn't be said about one of the more prominent Indian fast bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, who has struggled with his economy throughout the tournament. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Siraj has six wickets to his name in eight matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and has bowled at an expensive economy rate of 9.73 – second-worst among the side's bowlers so far. His performances have been a cause of concern for the franchise, which endured its third loss in the tournament on Saturday – a humiliating one at that. After being bowled out on merely 68, the RCB conceded the target with 12 overs to spare.

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh has spoken in detail about Siraj's extended struggles in IPL 2022.

“See, there's certainly a difference in his bowling. If you look at Siraj in the earlier seasons, he used to hit the deck with seam, extracting a good bounce from the surface. Now, you don't see him bowling with the seam,” RP Singh said on Cricbuzz.

“Earlier, he used to use cross-seam as a part of variation but now he is using it more often, which shows that you aren't confident enough. It is important for Siraj to motivate himself. It is often said that the management and captain need to motivate players, but in reality, you will have to motivate yourself.”

The former Indian bowler further advised Siraj to go back to basics.

“He needs to go back to his basics. Don't focus on too many variations, ensure a good follow-through. Just do that for one game. Once he finds his rhythm, the rest will take care of itself,” said Singh.