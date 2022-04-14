IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Score: Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans set for showdown; Focus on Purple Cap holder Chahal
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match 24 Live Score: Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan in a clash between two potent line-ups. Follow Live Score and Updates of the RR vs GT Match Today at the DY Patil Sports Academy.
IPL 2022 Live, RR vs GT: New entrants Gujarat Titans lock horns with formidable Rajasthan Royals in a high-voltage clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Titans, who suffered a defeat in their last game, will face a stiff challenge against the Royals, who have got a lethal bowling line-up. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna form one of the best bowling attacks of the competition, and senior India tweaker Ashwin and the wily Yuzvendra Chahal carry out the spin duties to perfection. Gujarat will heavily rely on young Shubman Gill, who has been in sensational touch. The focus will also be on skipper Hardik and Rahul Tewatia who have the ability to tonk sixes towards the end. On the bowling front, the Titans have Shami and Lockie Ferguson in the pace mix, with Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as their most economical bowler. Follow Live Updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans:
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:44 PM
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:38 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Score: Rookie Kuldeep Sen against Lucknow
The competition has unearthed many promising stars and we saw Kuldeep Sen perform tremendously under pressure on his debut. He defended 15 runs off the last over against Lucknow Super Giants.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:36 PM
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Live: Prasidh Krishna's form
Prasidh Krishna has also shown glimpses of his potential. The Indian has given a good account of himself in the past year. He troubled the West Indies with his disconcerting pace and bounce while also doing well for his previous IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He has taken four wickets so far for Rajasthan.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:23 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal-Ashwin pair will be pulling strings with the spin and Trent Boult will operate with the new ball. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled a fiery opening spell to get rid of skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham in the very first over.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:19 PM
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Live: ‘T20 is heading towards where football has reached’
Ashwin linked his decision to leave the field with football tactics and said this move might happen a lot moving forward.
"T20, as a sport, is heading towards where football has reached. Just like how they're using substitutions, I did something similar (retiring out). Already we're late, but I believe this will happen a lot in the coming days," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:15 PM
IPL 2022 Live, RR vs GT: Ashwin's decision to retire out himself
Yuzvendra Chahal will also get support from senior tweaker Ashwin, who has operated at an economy of 6.87. Ashwin recently made headlines after he retired out himself against Lucknow Super Giants. He scored 28 off 23 before retiring himself out and making way for young Riyan Parag.
Ashwin was also the first in the IPL to effect a run out of a non-striker backing up when he controversially dislodged the bails to dismiss Jos Buttler in 2019.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:11 PM
RR vs GT Live Score: Rashid Khan vs Yuzvendra Chahal
While Rashid Khan remains the Titans' most economical option, Yuzvendra Chahal has been phenomenal for his new franchise. The Indian is the leading wicket-taker in the league at the moment with 11 scalps at an economy of 6.50.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:04 PM
RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live: Rajasthan Royals squad
Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:00 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Gujarat Titans seek fourth win of season
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:58 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Live Updates
Sai Sudharsan has provided stability to their batting unit but Matthew Wade's form remains a concern for the Gujarat Titans. The Australian has struggled to get runs while David Miller is also yet to fire, leaving newbies Abhinav Manohar and Sudharsan with more responsibility.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:56 PM
IPL 2022 Live, RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans' Achilles heel
The Titans have failed to take wickets during the middle overs with Rashid Khan being the lone enforcer. The Afghanistan star will seek support from other bowlers and it remains to be seen whether the Titans alter their bowling unit tonight.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:53 PM
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Spotlight on Rashid Khan
While Rajasthan have got arguably the most balanced side this season, Gujarat boast a strong bowling unit comprising the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The quicks will team up with skipper Hardik Pandya, who has also been bowling his four overs so far.
The spotlight will be on Rashid Khan, who is economical and a wicket-taking bowler as well. He put the opposition under pressure during the middle overs where the Titans have faltered this season.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:49 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Gujarat Titans full squad
Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:48 PM
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans' dream run
Gujarat Titans have had a great start without any early-season jitters. They defeated fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in the opener, and then defeat Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to register a hat-trick of wins. A defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad halted their dream run but the Titans will look to recover from the drubbing and carry on their winning momentum.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:45 PM
RR vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans' first defeat of the season
Newbies Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see how they regroup against Rajasthan, who have one of the most lethal batting attacks this year. Gujarat bowlers will be up against an in-form Jos Buttler, the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer and the dangerous Sanju Samson.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:38 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals look to consolidate their position
Rajasthan Royals perched on top of the points table owing to a superior net run rate, while Gujarat Titans are placed fifth after a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:36 PM
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: An exciting battle on the cards
We are likely to see two well-oiled teams take on each other in a top-of-the-table clash. Both camps have many match-winners and a potent bowling line-up.
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 04:31 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Hello and welcome!
Another exciting battle on the cards! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2022 Match 24 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. The two-month IPL jamboree is expected to roll out another thriller tonight as two potent squads lock horns at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Stay tuned for live scores and updates!