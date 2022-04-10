IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to continue their winning run in IPL 2022 when they take on Rajasthan Royals in match number 20 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Following their loss to Gujarat Titans, Lucknow have roared back into the tournament winning three in a row as they beat Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan, on the other hand, won their first two games this season, but a Dinesh Karthik masterclass helped RCB deny they a third win in a row. Since 2018, Rajasthan have managed just four wins in eight IPL matches at the venue. Their two other wins came in six games prior to that.

Here is all you need to know about RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 10). The toss for RR vs LSG will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.