IPL 2022: Setback for KKR as Pat Cummins ruled out of the season with hip injury

Kolkata Knight Riders' premier fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a ‘minor hip injury', the Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday.

“Pat Cummins is heading home early from the IPL with a minor hip injury,” Cricket Australia wrote on their official Twitter account.

Pat Cummins made an incredible start to his season in the 2022 Indian Premier League, as he smashed the joint-fastest half-century in the tournament's history (14 balls) during the game against Mumbai Indians. Riding on his brilliant innings, the KKR chased down a 162-run target with four overs to spare.

With the ball, however, Cummins proved expensive in the season, conceding at an economy rate of 10.68. He played five matches for the Knight Riders in the season, taking seven wickets. His last appearance came against MI, where he registered impressive figures of 3/22.

KKR have been in a spot of bother in the ongoing edition of the IPL, as they face an uphill task to secure a playoff berth. The side is currently seventh in the IPL table with five wins in 12 matches; while they would need to win their remaining two games, KKR would also be relying on other results to go in their favour.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side endured an inconsistent outing throughout the season but returned to winning in their last game against Mumbai Indians, when they defeated the side by 52 runs. The KKR will return to action on Saturday when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are also in the race for top-4.

The side's final match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

