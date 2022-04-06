'We're working with him. If he improves that, he can take down any opposition': Watson reveals plans for DC's India star

The Delhi Capitals began their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign with a dominant four-wicket victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians, when they chased down a 178-run target with 10 balls to spare. The side enjoyed a brisk start in the first three overs and even as the Capitals lost three early wickets in the remaining three of the Powerplay, their run rate didn't take the heat - thanks to Prithvi Shaw's fiery 38 off 24 balls. In their second match against Gujarat Titans, however, Shaw was dismissed early on 10, and even as the middle order comprising of Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, and Rovman Powell aimed at rebuilding the innings, the Capitals eventually fell short by 14 runs in the 172-chase. (Follow IPL coverage)

In both the games, Shaw was dismissed while attempting the pull shot and DC head coach Ricky Ponting wasn't particularly impressed with the young Indian opener after the second game. “We will have a chat with him – he’s been out twice playing the pull shot – so we have to do a bit of a work to do with him in the next few days," Ponting had said following the defeat to GT in a media interaction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Capitals' newly-appointed assistant coach Shane Watson addressed the media ahead of the side's upcoming game against Lucknow Super Giants. Responding to a query from Hindustan Times over the concerns relating to Shaw, Watson said that the team management has worked with the opener on his shot execution. The former Australia all-rounder had spoken highly about Shaw when he had joined the DC squad, and further heaped high praise on the opener on Wednesday too.

“He’s one of the most incredibly skilled young cricketers I’ve seen. The way he hits the balls against all types of bowling, all qualities of bowling; quicks as well as spinners. It is an incredible skill. I’ve hardly ever seen it.

“What we are trying to do as a coaching group is to continue to work on Prithvi and allow him to get the best out of his skills. Yes, he got out to the pull shot in the first two games but in the end, that just comes out due to the execution and we have been working with him. We just worked with him on his execution yesterday, to make sure he is in the right position to be able to play that pull shot," Watson told Hindustan Times in a media interaction held by the Delhi Capitals.

Watson further said that Shaw has the ability to “take the game away” from the opposition if he improves his shot selection.

“He has the ability to take down the best attacks in the world. It’s a very great skill, and in the end, we don’t want to cloud that part of the skill in any way. We just want him to be careful with the execution and skill point of view, and if he improves on that, he can take the game away from any bowling," said Watson.

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh in the points table with one win in two games.