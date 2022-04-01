IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan 8 fours away from becoming first Indian to reach sensational T20 feat; could join Gayle, Warner

On Friday, Punjab Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders as the Mayank Agarwal-led side aims to continue the winning momentum in the 2022 Indian Premier League. In the previous game, the PBKS produced a scintillating batting performance as the side chased down a 206-run target with an over to spare. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, will be eyeing a swift recovery after conceding a narrow three-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.

Against RCB in their opening game, Punjab Kings' newest acquisition Shikhar Dhawan had shined with the bat, as he slammed five fours en route to his 43-run knock off 29 deliveries. On Friday, Dhawan would be eyeing a massive record as he prepares for the clash against KKR.

With 992 fours to his name, Dhawan is only eight short of becoming the first Indian cricketer in the history of T20s to slam a thousand fours. Overall, he is set to become the only fourth batter to reach the feat.

Here's the list of players to have hit 1000 or more fours:

Chris Gayle - 1132

Alex Hales - 1054

David Warner - 1005

Here are the Indians who have hit the most fours in T20 history:

Shikhar Dhawan - 992

Virat Kohli - 917

Rohit Sharma - 875

Suresh Raina - 779

Gautam Gambhir - 747

Dhawan is also currently the second-highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (5,827), and could join Virat Kohli as the only second player in the tournament to score 6000+ runs during the course of the current season.

A left-handed opener, Dhawan had represented the Delhi Capitals across the last three seasons of the IPL and was the first player to be bought in the mega auction preceding the current edition, where he was bought for INR 8.25 crore by PBKS.